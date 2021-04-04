Amber Portwood Seemingly Regrets Instagram Outburst

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood seemingly regretted her outburst against ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley and his wife Kristina.

Amber ranted on Instagram live after the latest episode aired, which showed her 12-year-old daughter Leah pulling away and growing closer with her stepmother. While Amber chose not to attend Leah’s birthday party because they weren’t on good terms, Kristina gifted Leah a special birthday present and told her she loves her just as much as her biological children. Amber accused Kristina of spoiling Leah and called her a whore and a homewrecker.

She then posted two cryptic quotes on Instagram, which made it seem like she disappointed.

“God knows I’m not perfect, either,” a quote posted on April 1 read. “I’ve made tons of stupid mistakes, and later I regretted them. And I’ve done it over and over again, thousands of times; a cycle of hollow joy and vicious self-hatred. But even so, every time I learned something about myself.” For the caption, she added that she was “feeling this.”

In a second message on April 3, she shared a quote attributed to Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius: “Dwell on the beauty of life. Watch the stars, and see yourself running with them.” For the caption, she told her followers — who she calls “beautiful souls” — to have a great weekend.

Amber Got Slammed in the Comment Section

While she might call her followers “beautiful souls,” not all the comments left under her cryptic quotes were uplifting.

One of the most popular responses was from a netizen who asked Amber to say she was sorry to her ex and his wife. “I hope you will apologize to Gary and Kristina,” they wrote. “They didn’t deserve what you said about them yesterday. Was pretty nasty.”

A second response that was liked among social media users wasn’t as kind. “The fact that you even have the nerve to say 1 thing about [Kristina] just shows the level of scum you are,” they said in part of the message. “Keep doing them all a favor by showing Leah who you are, it will make it so much easier for her to completely cut you out of her life.”

“Be happy Leah is in a loving home with a woman that loves and respects her,” another person said, defending Kristina. “Stop being hateful, jealous and angry.”

Gary & Kristina Haven’t Publicly Responded to Amber’s Outburst

So far, Gary and Kristina haven’t issued public statements about Amber’s rant. Kristina, however, did post a picture via Instagram on April 3 that showed her getting ice cream with Leah and her youngest daughter, Emilee, who is Leah’s half-sister.

“Enjoying this beautiful Saturday afternoon with the girls,” she captioned the picture. Fans flooded the comment section, where they mostly celebrated the way Kristina has handled being a “bonus mom” to Leah.

Gary hasn’t made any posts since the latest episode aired. Previously, he apologized to Kristina after Amber accused him of being inappropriate with her. The outburst took place after Amber saw Kristina and Gary referring to her as their teenage daughter and laughing about it on Teen Mom OG. They had helped take care of Amber during the pandemic, with Gary getting Amber’s medication and groceries. Kristina also helped out by cleaning Amber’s house.

“My wife is amazing. I love her deeply,” Gary wrote in the comments section on Teen Mom Shade Room’s page in January. “I’m very glad you’re in me and our kids’ [lives] and know we together would put up with an infinite amount of Amber’s for the sake of Leah.”

Gary wasn’t sure what would happen with Amber moving forward. “[I don’t know] how to do it anymore. I’m trying not to get into the fine details of everything trying to have some class,” he said. “Again thank you all for the support.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when its airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Teen Mom Fans Accuse Gary Shirley of Cheating on His Wife