‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Shows off Platinum Blonde Hair on Instagram

“Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood caught the attention of fans after sharing a photo of her with platinum blonde hair in an Instagram post earlier this week.

Amber looked striking in the photo. She wore a black tank top with a beige jacket and a bold red lip color.

“Platinum blondes have more fun🤩,” she wrote in the caption.

She then revealed that she didn’t actually dye her hair, writing, “No, I didn’t dye my hair, just loving on myself. What are your plans for today?”

Despite Amber revealing that the photo did not represent her current hair color, fans couldn’t hold back their thoughts on the picture in the comment section. Many fans thought Amber looked great as a platinum blonde.

“Now that is your color,” one fan wrote. “Not many can pull it off- looks great on you.”

“Wow you look absolutely amazing 😍 so beautiful ❤️,” another Instagram user commented.

“Beautiful! Suits you well,” a third user chimed in.

Amber Is a Published Author

In February 2022, Amber Portwood released her memoir, “So, You’re Crazy Too?”

In the explosive tell-all, Amber speaks candidly about her struggles with drug addiction, telling readers she started using drugs at nine years old.

“When I was nine years old, I tried my first opioid and it was the best feeling in the world,” she writes in the book. “My first taste of drugs was a quarter of an OxyContin. After that, I did drugs on a pretty regular basis all through my adolescence.”

The MTV star shared that her drug addiction escalated in middle school, revealing that she and her friends would raid their parents’ medicine cabinets and pop a few pills to make their days at school “more exciting.”

Leah Messer’s Birthday Surprise

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer recently celebrated turning 30. The MTV star’s boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, put together a video of Leah’s close friends and family wishing her a Happy Birthday to celebrate her special day.

Leah shared the video on Instagram alongside a lengthy caption.

“30 years later, where did the time go? I didn’t expect to get this video at all. 😭,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful for all the birthday wishes from everyone. Jay rented out a little studio to ‘interview me for my 30th lmfao’ (Just wait for it) 😅& then with my girls, surprised me with this video and trip to NYC.”

Leah went on to express how grateful she is for the love and support she received from family and friends.

“Although I was perfectly content staying home and moving. I just want to say that my heart is so full,” she wrote. “I have all the love & support I could ever need and want in this life. I’m so grateful & love you all so much. Thanks so much babe & thank you everyone. I really love y’all so much! Birthday week coming in hot! 🍾🎊❤️.”

The sweet video message included Happy Birthday messages from well-known stars such as country singer Mickey Guyton and writer Deidre Behar.

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

