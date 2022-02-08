Amber Portwood Opens Up About ‘Seriously Bad’ Issue

“Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood opened up about a “seriously bad” issue she had.

Portwood, 31, revealed she had sun poisoning — a severe form of sunburn that can be prevented — after participating in the kayaking challenge on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

Unlike co-star Briana DeJesus — who collapsed after doing an obstacle course for a second time and went to the emergency room — Portwood did not want to go to the hospital. While sunburn can be treated at home, sun poisoning can sometimes require immediate medical care, according to WebMD.

Portwood dished about the experience on Instagram live, saying she didn’t want to be taken away in an ambulance. “I’m not going to the damn emergency like, in fricken, L.A. Ugh. No. There’s no way,” she said, according to a recording obtained by Teen Mom Chatter.

“I should have though because… it was bad. Seriously bad. But I’m like stubborn guys. And I do not like hospitals so I said no, no,” she said, referring to declining medical attention.

Portwood is the mother of two children: 13-year-old daughter Leah Shirley — who is from her relationship with high school boyfriend Gary Shirley — and 3-year-old son James, who is from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

During “Family Reunion,” Portwood opened up about her strained relationship with her daughter Leah, saying that she didn’t feel like a good mom because of the tension she has with her eldest.

Portwood Threw Up Away from the Cameras

Portwood said she threw up the night she played “Never Have I Ever” with the cast.

“I was walking back I actually puked in the grass because I was so sick,” she said.

Portwood didn’t want to miss out on hanging out with the cast. “I wanted to be around people… It was bad, it was like, I was really sick.”

When it came time to do the obstacle course the following day, Portwood decided to sit that one out.

“I was sitting out in the shade on that one,” she said, adding it would have “been fun” to participate. “There was a bunch of people losing their shoes though.”

Even though she came in last place when she did the kayaking event with “Teen MOm 2” star Leah Messer, Portwood said she really enjoyed herself.

“I hate that that’s the day I got burned because me and Leah had the best time ever in the damn damn kayaks,” she said. “It was great, honestly.”

And I don’t think I was moving. I think I was just going in a circle hitting boats,” Portwood said. “I don’t care like what I’m doing. I don’t care if I win. I don’t care if I lose. It’s just fun. Seriously. I don’t care.”

Portwood Said Her Skin Was ‘Burning’

The was waiting for Portwood to play the icebreaker, “Never Have I Ever.”

“She ain’t feeling so good, but she out here,” Brittany DeJesus told the group when Portwood walked in.

She asked the cast if they wanted to see what her skin looked like.

“My feet are blistered from f****** sun poisoning. I’ve never had sun poisoning before,” Portwood said. “I just felt like my skin was still burning. And it was all because of the kayaking.”

Some of the cast members were shocked.

“I didn’t even know that could happen to skin,” said Chau, Jade Cline’s friend. “I was like, damn.”

