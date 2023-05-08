Fans Think Amber Portwood Included Ultrasound Photo in New Post

Is Amber Portwood expecting another baby?

That is a question many “Teen Mom” fans had to ask themselves after looking at Portwood’s May 4 Instagram post, a photo of her black cat Luna Moon hiding in its cat tower which many followers initially thought was an ultrasound photo from the longtime MTV star. “Playing hide and seek! I tried so hard to get a good picture and she’s so 🥰 #playingwithlunamoon” Portwood captioned the photo of her cat, whose black fur blended into the background of the cat tower, revealing only Luna Moon’s open eye staring directly into the camera.

“Chillllle why did I think that was an ultrasound,” on fan wrote in the comment section.

See Portwood’s post below.

Fans Theorize What Amber Portwood’s Post Looks Like

Multiple other users mistook Luna Moon for a possible new ultrasound, with other comments reading, “Omg you having a baby congratulations”, “First omg cute kitty. But in passing I thought it was an ultrasound”, and “I thought it was a baby scan at first!! 😂 😂”.

Portwood herself found the coincidence comical, responding, “😂 😂” to the first fan comment suggesting the photo looked like an ultrasound.

Besides new baby speculation, Portwood’s cat photo also reminded fans of something else, with multiple comments mistaking Luna Moon for a mushroom.

“Ahahahahaha!! I thought it was a big ol portobello mushroom at first glance! Pffftttt…yeah…it was my glasses..yeah that’s it! lol 🤷🏼‍♀️” one fan commented.

“I thought that was a big mushroom at first! Look it quickly! 😂” another fan wrote (which prompted a similar “😂 😂” response from Portwood).

“I thought it was a mushroom 🤪 😅” a third fan added.

Recently, Portwood has often shared photos of Luna Moon to her profile, with the latest one being on April 26, which she captioned, “Mini panther energy 💫”. Portwood has also shared images of her beloved black cat on Twitter. In February 2017, Portwood shared a photo of her cat with the caption, “Called a Panther cat… Sweetest baby in the house 😏 sleeps at my feet and attacks my toes lol 😊 goodnight loves 💖”, and in the replies, she told one fan Luna Moon’s history. Portwood confirmed her cat was a rescue, writing, “awe so was our black kitty at a gas station in Georgia starving for food😕”.

Amber Portwood Has 2 Children of Her Own

Although Portwood is not currently expecting a baby or sharing ultrasound photos, the “Teen Mom” original cast member has two children of her own. Her oldest is 14-year-old Leah, whom Portwood had with her now ex-fiancé Gary Shirley, who was granted full custody of Leah when the couple split. Portwood’s second child is her 5-year-old son, James, whom she had with now ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

Portwood and Glennon split not long after James was born, and entered a lengthy custody battle. According to People, Portwood was arrested in 2019 for attacking Glennon while he held James, and was not allowed overnight visits with her son until 2022, when it was ruled that Glennon was allowed to move with James back to his home state of California, leaving Portwood back in Indiana. This means that Portwood must visit California to see James, although the court ordered that her visits would also take place in Indiana, requiring Glennon to help organize and execute these visits.

