Amber Portwood’s New Fiancé Reported Missing

“Teen Mom” personality Amber Portwood’s fiance, Gary Wayt, has been reported missing, as reported by Us Weekly.

The Bryson City Police Department, located in Bryson City, North Carolina, reported Wayt has not been seen since June 9, 2024 in a June 11 Facebook post. In the upload, Wayt was described as a “missing person.”

“Missing person GARY R. WAYT. 39 yrs old. 6’01” 205 pounds bald with brown eyes, last seen 06/09/2024 on Arlington Ave. area of Bryson City NC. Drive a grey SUV 2009 Nissan Rogue with Indiana state registration plate,” read the Facebook post.

Those who have information about the matter are urged to “call (828) 488-2196” and to “[a]sk for Chief Robinson or Assnt. Chief Dover.”

Us Weekly reported that a source close to Portwood told the publication that the MTV personality “has been trying to locate him and went to the police.”

“She doesn’t know where he is. She hasn’t heard from him and he hasn’t communicated with her or his family. She reported him missing to local police on June 10. His parents haven’t heard from him either,” continued the insider.