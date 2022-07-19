Amber Portwood’s Ex Responds After Tinder Profile Emerges

Andrew Glennon, the ex-boyfriend of “Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood, denied being on Tinder after photos of him surfaced on Reddit.

The father-of-one said someone was using his pictures and didn’t get his age right. The person claiming to be Glennon said they were 34, but the cinematographer is 38.

Glennon issued the following statement to Heavy:

Someone having fun with my photos. They even got my age wrong 😅 The thought of being in a relationship gives me anxiety. Especially a tinder originated one. Last thing I need is an open door for strangers. If love comes back into my life it will be so while out living in the real world. May take some time, but the wait will have been worth it. No rush. If you come across that profile please report it. Thank you.

In a second comment on a “Teen Mom” fan page, Glennon said that he wasn’t interested in dating because of the “abuse” he endured in a previous relationship.

“Not my account. The thought of being in a relationship gives me anxiety due to the abuse endured in my last one,” he wrote. “Would appreciate it if you didn’t spread nonsense just because someone decided to have fun with some of my photos. Thank you.”

Portwood and Glennon split in July 2019 after police said she attacked Glennon with a machete while he was holding their son, James, who was 1-year-old at the time.

Portwood accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 906 days of probation. After paying a fine and completing a domestic violence program, Portwood was discharged from probation in April 2022, according to The Sun, which cited Indiana court documents.

Glennon has primary physical custody of James.

Portwood is also the mother of 13-year-old Leah, the daughter she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley.

The Tinder Profile Listed Glennon’s Name As ‘Drew’

The phony Tinder profile — where someone impersonated Glennon — contained two pictures of Portwood’s ex.

One showed him smiling while standing next to someone else, and the other was a close-up photo.

“Swipe left if you’ve received the cv19 shot or still wear a mask,” the bio on the fake Tinder profile says.

The person listed their location as being in Indianapolis, which is where Glennon and Portwood live.

Portwood & Shirley Are Getting Along

Portwood and Glennon don’t talk about each other publicly, but the “Teen Mom” star is in a good place when it comes to Shirley. They appeared on “Teen Mom Family Reunion” together after Portwood invited him as her “plus one.”

“It shouldn’t be surprising. He had the right to be there, you know?” Portwood told E! News.

“With me and Gary together, we like to have fun. Half of the time we just talk crap to each other or we get into fights or we are friends with each other,” she continued to E! News. “We never know, honestly. It depends on how he wakes up or I wake up—or maybe just how I wake up. I don’t know.”

Portwood is slated to appear on “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” which doesn’t have a premiere date yet.