Andrew Glennon Upset He’s Accused of Trashing Amber Portwood’s House: Report

Andrew Glennon, the ex-boyfriend of “Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood, was not pleased after he was accused of leaving his ex-girlfriend’s home in poor condition.

Andrew lived in Amber’s Geist, Indiana, home for three years while the courts decided who would get guardianship of the former couple’s son, 4-year-old James. In July, an Indiana judge awarded full primary and physical custody to Andrew, allowing him to flee Indiana for his native California. That also means Amber was able to get her home back.

When MTV cameras pulled up to Amber’s “dream home,” the lawn was overgrown and “Teen Mom” star Gary Shirley — who shares 14-year-old Leah with Amber — said the home smelled like “pee.” There appeared to be stains on the carpet and spills on the wall.

According to The Sun, the home was in good condition when Andrew left and he’s “furious” his ex suggested otherwise.

“There was a walk-through of the house the day Andrew left,” an insider told The Sun. “Several people saw the way things were, and that everything was left in order.”

If things were in disarray the way they appeared on “Teen Mom,” it didn’t happen while Andrew was there. He has proof that the home was in good condition when he and James left.

“Andrew is notorious for documenting everything,” the source said to The Sun. “The condition the home was left in was of course filmed and photographed.”

Amber Reconnected With Her Ex Over the House

Many “Teen Mom” fans were surprised when they saw the state of the house — as it aired on the MTV show — and they weren’t the only ones.

The walk-through inspired Matt Baier to reach out to Amber. They were actually working on their relationship on “Marriage Boot Camp” when Amber and Andrew first met.

Despite the possible cross-over, Matt said there’s no bad blood between them. They dated for four years until Amber ended the relationship in 2017.

“I just now spoke to Amber about the house thing,” he tweeted on November 16. “First time we have talked in quite a while. It was great catching up and I think 5 years has been long enough without talking. She agreed.”

Matt wanted to know if what he saw on TV about his home was authentic, so he went to the source: Amber. “I got so many questions about it yesterday and I asked her if it was real then was horrified to learn that it was. Nothing more to it,” he said.

Gary Said He’d Help Amber Clean Up Her Home

Whoever was responsible for the home’s disrepair, Gary said he would get a team of people in the home to help get things in order.

In the “Teen Mom” episode, Gary put on plastic gloves and started sorting the home.

He said he couldn’t believe James had been living like that and promised his eldest daughter, Leah, that she would never live that way.

“No child should live like this, ever,” he added.

MTV cameras showed items thrown around the house, including a sloth stuffed animal that was knocked over and baby clothes on the floor.

What used to be James’ room was mostly empty except for a dresser, a mattress on the floor, and a standing fan.