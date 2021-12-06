VIDEO: ‘Teen Mom’ Dad Says He Endured ‘Years of Abuse’

Former “Teen Mom OG” star Andrew Glennon hinted that Amber Portwood’s daughter, 13-year-old Leah Shirley, witnessed domestic violence.

Glennon was slamming body-shaming comments he endured from fans when he started to talk about “years of abuse” he suffered. He didn’t mention Portwood, 31, by name, but he talk about a “Gary.” Gary Shirley is Portwood’s ex-boyfriend and Leah’s father.

“You guys are pretty sick, sick people to body-shame someone who’s been through years of abuse and is trying to change their life for the better,” he said in an Instagram video on December 5, 2021.

“I mean my inbox is full of love and positivity and those headlines don’t ever get made, do they?” he said. “Whatever fits the narrative to protect someone or make them look better.”

Glennon said he was the victim of “gaslighting.”

“It’s pretty sick. I’ve been through a lot,” he said. “I’ve been through some real dark stuff, and you guys don’t know the half of it because you haven’t been shown it and that’s OK.”

Glennon Said ‘Gary Saw Blood’ & Needed Surgery

Glennon was vague when talking about the “abuse” he suffered, but he did claim that “Gary,” his daughter and her school observed a violent incident.

“Gary saw blood, his daughter saw blood and her whole school saw blood. It’s all there, it all happened, it’s all real,” Glennon said. “What do you think my nose surgery was about? Consider that, think about that.”

Glennon rounded out his Instagram live video by blasting body shamers and wishing everyone well.

“I hope you’re well,” he said. “I’m gonna keep doing what I’m doing. I’m feeling great.”

The father-of-one said he wasn’t going to pay attention to the negativity. “Twisted, twisted people to be slamming someone who’s been through all that and saying that they’re fat and whatnot,” he told his followers. “It’s so twisted and dark it’s not even in my world anymore.”

Portwood & Glennon Are Fighting for Custody of James

Glennon, 37, was awarded s primary custody of 3-year-old James after a domestic incident in July 2019.

Police said Portwood allegedly wielded a machete at Glennon while he was holding James, who was 1 at the time.

Portwood is still on probation from her 2019 case, where she pleaded guilty to two felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation.

In an October 2021 court filing obtained by The Sun, Glennon claimed Portwood was using meth and did drugs while she was pregnant with James.

Portwood denied the allegations against her.

“Mother has exercised her parenting time with the parties’ child without any incidents regarding any type of substance abuse,” she said in a court filing, according to The Sun.

“Mother denies adamantly the allegations made in Father’s Motion and believes that a hair follicle test is unnecessary due to her history of negative drug screens and continued requirement to submit to same,” the court documents said, per the outlet. “Mother further states that Father’s Motion is nothing more than yet another attempt to paint Mother in a negative light.”

