Jaylan Mobley’s Father’s Day Post Confuses Fans

On June 18, Leah Messer’s boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, took to Instagram to share a message about his relationship with Leah’s kids.

The 25-year-old shared a series of black-and-white photo collages filled with images of Leah and her three daughters.

In the final photo collage, Jaylan included a message about his love for his girlfriend’s children.

“Not being biologically related to a child doesn’t make you any less of a parent-being a real parent isn’t in the DNA, it’s in the love, care, and heart.”

He ended the message by writing, “love Jay[,] AKA bonus dad.”

Jaylan on His Relationship With Leah’s Kids

Jaylan also included a lengthy caption alongside the post detailing how each of Leah’s daughters has impacted his life.

“As Father’s Day approaches, I can’t help but think about how these beautiful girls have allowed me to be the greatest Bonus Dad EVER,” he began.

“From [Adalynn] telling me to pull up to the door to pick up [Leah Messer] on our first date,” he wrote.

“To Aleeah, [whether] it’s fashion, gestures, creativity, art, and especially Orcas—you’ve taught me a lot about expressing myself and stepping outside of my comfort zone and loving everyone and everything! Keep being you—I love you, Aleeah ❤️,” he continued.

“And Ali, thank you for showing me a side of me I’ve never known,” he wrote. “You’ve taught me how to be strong and to never allow anything from reaching your dreams and aspirations.”

The North Carolina native ended the post with a few sweet words dedicated to Leah.

“[Leah Messer] I could write an entire book about from the first time I met the girls and how our relationship has bonded [over time],” he wrote. “Just thank you for allowing me in and I can’t wait to show the world our love as a family! ♾❤️.”

Fans React to Jaylan’s Father’s Day Post

“Teen Mom” fans reacted to Jaylan’s Father’s Day post on Reddit. While some fans thoughts the message was “sweet,” other fans called the sentiment “performative” and “a little much.”

“A little much for a pretty short relationship at this point,” one Reddit user wrote.

“This would be very sweet if he had written these little sentiments down in individual, private cards and given to them in person,” another user pointed out. “Why post on social media? So thirsty for that [acknowledgment] and validation.

“Nah I think had this been private then maybe it could’ve been cute but it being broadcasted like this is weird,” a third user added.

Some fans defended Jaylan in the replies.

“Am I the only one who finds this sweet? He seems to have genuinely gotten to know the girls for who they are [and] as individuals,” one Reddit user wrote.

“I find this super sweet as well,” another fan replied. “[I] personally don’t understand all the ‘red flags’ everyone is [seeing]. [I’m] genuinely happy for [Leah].”

