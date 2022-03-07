Fans Rip Farrah Abraham for ‘Heartbreaking’ Scene With Sophia

“Teen Mom” fans were shocked when they saw how Farrah Abraham spoke to her daughter, Sophia, in a resurfaced clip. The video was posted on the “Teen Mom” subreddit on March 5, 2022, and originally aired on MTV.

“When your daughter has better insight into your personality than you do… ‘Mommy’s never rude… lets not waste my time… your being whiny,'” the original poster captioned the scene.

The scene starts out with Abraham asking her daughter — who appears to be 5 or 6 — for feedback about her parenting.

“Sophia, what do you think mommy can do better as a parent? I love feedback. I really need it today,” Abraham, now 30, asked her daughter, now 13.

“Well, you have changed a lot from being nice to rude,” Sophia answered.

“No, I’m being nice, so don’t waste my time. Mommy’s never rude. I think you’ve just been a little whiny,” Abraham snapped back.

“It’s because you make me whiny,” Sophia clapped back.

Fans Said the Scene Was ‘Heartbreaking’

Viewers felt sorry for Sophia after watching the resurfaced clip.

“It’s so heartbreaking to watch Farrah’s generational trauma get passed down onto this poor little girl. I always wonder if her dad was alive if she would have had a better chance,” one person said.

Some social media users claimed Abraham was “gaslighting” her young daughter.

“Farrah asking Sophia for feedback then gaslighting Sophia for said feedback and invalidating her feelings. i feel bad for poor Sophia,” they wrote.

Others wondered if Abraham staged this discussion, but Sophia didn’t answer the way Abraham expected.

“Honestly, I feel like Farrah rehearsed this interaction beforehand and wanted Sophia to be like ‘you don’t need to do anything better, you’re the best mommy in the world’ and when she didn’t Farrah got shit faced and had to hide her anger,” they wrote.

Abraham Checked into Rehab

While the clip with Sophia aired years ago, Abraham checked into a treatment center in Texas on March 2, 2022.

“There’s really no easy way of saying this. I am headed to a trauma treatment center for 28 days. I just wanted to share and be open,” she said on TikTok.

“I’m sending love and light to those who want to improve their lives, and I hope you can look into a treatment trauma center near you and get the help and support you deserve.”

Days earlier, she told TMZ that she wanted to heal from the trauma she endured.

“Yes, I am going to go take care of my mental health in trauma treatment and I look forward to sharing that journey with others and I hope that,” she said. “There’s less taboo about taking care of your mental health when we’re experiencing a lot of traumas and difficulties in our world right now.”

Abraham was arrested on January 16 outside Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood. She was accused of hitting a security guard, though Abraham has since claimed she was the one who was attacked.

“I’ve had a very traumatizing year and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered. As a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer @grandmaster_recorders should fire their management and security for all contributing to attacking 1 person out of 3 people,” Abraham wrote on Instagram.

She was charged with misdemeanor assault and is due in court on May 19.