Did Ashley Jones and Bar Smith Secretly Get Married?

“Teen Mom” stars Ashley Jones and Bar Smith have reportedly already tied the knot. Fans started to speculate that the couple is already husband and wife after Ashley’s mom left some not-so-subtle hints on Instagram.

The Couple Got Engaged in November 2020

Ashley and Bar have been engaged for a while now, so fans weren’t too surprised by the news. The adorable couple confirmed their engagement in November 2020 via Instagram. In a since-deleted post, Bar shared a video of Ashley’s engagement ring with the caption, “I’m marrying her y’all,” InTouch Weekly reported.

Ashley and Bar’s relationship hasn’t been without conflict. According to InTouch Weekly, The couple got engaged for the first time in season one of “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant,” but split in the spring of 2019. Since then, the couple has reconciled and has dedicated their time to raising their 4-year-old daughter Holly.

Ashley took to Instagram after the reconciliation to update fans on her relationship with Bar.

“We can make our own choices and we don’t always have to consider anyone else. We learned not to take other people’s issues and make them our own,” Ashley said in an Instagram story Q&A, according to InTouch Weekly. “We just realized we love each other and after being with other people, we realized that other people suck and we had something special and worth saving.”

Ashley’s Mom Drops Wedding Hints

In December 2021, a “Teen Mom” fan account posted a screenshot of a comment left by Ashley’s mom that read, “Uhmmm she meant to say her husband cause Ashley is married to Bar in real life. I was there, I know.” The fan account captioned the post, “In case you missed it, Bar and Ashley are married! Congratulations to them.”

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple in the comments of the post. One Instagram user wrote, “Congratulations to you both. God Bless.” Another user commented, “I’m glad these two worked it out.”

Some fans felt that it was rude for Ashley’s mom to announce the news for them and made their opinion clear in the comment section. One fan wrote, “It’s so rude that should be news for them to announce.” Another Instagram user replied, “Kinda rude to not let them announce their own marriage, no?”

Ashley on Chelsea Houska’s Exit

In a May 2021 interview with InTouch Weekly, Ashley opened up about joining the “Teen Mom 2” cast after Chelsea Houska’s exit. Chelsea was on the show for over a decade, but announced she was leaving the franchise in the Fall of 2020.

Ashley told InTouch that she feels a little pressure to fill the fan-favorite’s shoes. “First of all, I like to say that I’m not a replacement. I am just an addition,” she told the publication. “Chelsea has bared her soul on this show for years and I would never want to replace her. You know what I’m saying? She’s irreplaceable, there’s no one that can replace that.”

Ashley made her first MTV appearance on the “Teen Mom” spinoff show called “Young and Pregnant” in 2018. The show documented Ashley’s journey raising her daughter Holly and her on-and-off relationship with Bar.