‘Teen Mom’ Star Mourns Loss of Her Son: ‘Broken to the Core’

Pastor Tea, the mother of “Teen Mom” star Ashley Jones, mourned the death of her son, Deandre Washington. He was 32 years old.

“I’m out done and broken to the core. My first born child Deandre has passed away. My soul has been ripped from my body,” Pastor Tea wrote via Instagram. “Please keep us in prayer.”

Jones didn’t post on social media about her brother’s death.

However, her mother-in-law, Shen Williams, issued a statement via Instagram stories.

“My deepest condolences to tea and Ashley and their family!” Williams said. “I don’t wish this pain on no one. Prayers up in the passing of her son.”

Like his wife, Bar Smith didn’t immediately issue a statement.

Washington was discovered unresponsive at a train station in San Francisco on December 17, a local coroner’s office confirmed to The Sun on December 22.

“At 5:47 am, officers and medical personnel responded to the station regarding an unresponsive adult male,” a police department official told The Sun. “Medical personnel declared the male deceased. There is no foul play suspected.”

The investigation is ongoing, The Sun reported.

Fans on social media sent their condolences to Jones and Pastor Tea.

Jones Is Feuding With Briana DeJesus

“Teen Mom” viewers might not be familiar with Washington. Unlike Jones’ mom, Pastor Tea, and her sister, Chris, Washington never appeared on the MTV series.

Jones is gearing up for a dramatic “Teen Mom” reunion, where co-star Briana DeJesus didn’t want to appear on-stage with her.

“I feel like this setup is not what I want it to be because I don’t feel comfortable,” DeJesus said in a sneak peek of the region.

“I just thought I could do it, but no I can’t. It’s just major anxiety,” she continued. “This is my first time seeing her, and I don’t think I can keep my composure. I just can’t be next to her, I can’t do it.”

DeJesus said she was afraid of getting into another fight with Jones.

“I had hella anxiety,” DeJesus tweeted in since-delete messages cited by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “I was also torn between the two-repeating history and going off or setting boundaries and I made the right decision. I didn’t want to be left out again and get sent home.”

Jones, Pastor Tea, DeJesus and Roxanne DeJesus Were Kicked Off ‘Family Reunion’

Jones and Pastor Tea — as well as DeJesus and her mother, Roxanne DeJesus — were sent home from filming “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” because of a fight they all got into.

The details of the fight are still murky since it hasn’t aired yet, but based on what’s been said — and what was reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup — Jones was accused of spitting at DeJesus and DeJesus was accused of throwing a glass at Jones.

The altercation led to Jones being disinvited to Cheyenne Floyd’s wedding.

“Hi. I don’t think it is appropriate for you to attend the wedding. This is a very special day and we don’t want any drama. Hoping you understand,” Jones said on “Teen Mom,” reading Floyd’s text message out loud.

Part 2 of the reunion for “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” airs December 27 at 8 p.m. on MTV.