Ashley Jones’ Daughter Explains Where Babies Come From in ‘Adorable’ New Video

“Teen Mom 2” star Ashley Jones caught fans’ attention earlier this week when she shared an adorable video of her daughter Holly, 4, on Instagram.

Holly explained where babies come from in the August 17 video. She started her explanation by addressing Ashley’s Instagram followers directly.

“Hi guys. Today I’m going to be showing you where babies come from and where they been from,” she said.

“Let’s start with the first thing. Eagles fly babies in the little white things and they drop them down on the nice little green grass,” Holly told Ashley’s followers. “Then, the next thing the person [does] is when the baby starts crying, a person [goes] out the front door and somebody comes [and] picks the baby up, and they decide to keep the baby.”

“Where the baby came from, they [were] in their stomach and when the baby comes out, you have a new child,” she concluded.

Ashley captioned the post, “So …. This is how babies are made according to a four year old ❤️❤️ you are welcome.”

Watch the full video HERE.

Fans React to Holly’s Baby Theory

Ashley’s followers commented on the post to share their thoughts on the funny video.

Some fans could not get over how well-spoken and articulate Ashley’s daughter sounded in the video.

“She is sooo articulate for her age! Good job mom,” one follower commented.

“She’s soo [well-spoken],” another follower wrote.

“She is so intelligent, articulate, and beautiful!! Y’all are doing an amazing job,” a third Instagram user added.

“She speaks so well🥰 …I believe every word, [she] got me rethinking everything they told us🤔,” a fourth user joked.

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Baltierra also commented on the post, writing, “This is ADORABLE 🥰.”

Teen Mom: Next Chapter: Here’s What We Know

“Teen Mom” is back and better than ever! This September, a new show is set to premiere on MTV that will combine the cast of “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG” to create one supersized spinoff.

According to Us Weekly, the new show titled “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” will kick off on Tuesday, September 6.

Us Weekly reported that eight “Teen Mom” stars are slated to star in the upcoming spinoff. The cast includes Catelynn Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Leah Messer, Ashley Jones, Cheyenne Floyd, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline.

MTV dropped the official teaser trailer on August 12, 2022. The trailer began with a voiceover saying, “You were there when they first became moms,” while clips from “16 and Pregnant” played in the background. The voiceover continued, “Now be there as they turn their next page together.” The remainder of the trailer showed clips from the upcoming series.

To see the full teaser trailer click HERE.

