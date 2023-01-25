Ashley Jones Has Heated Twitter Exchange With 2 ‘Teen Mom’ Co-Stars

Tensions were high during last night’s episode of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” as the cast moved through the aftermath of the fight between Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, and their mothers, Pastor Tea and Roxanne, respectively, which led to all four being sent home from the group trip.

During the January 24 episode, the cast looked back on the fight, in which Ashley spit on Briana, and Briana threw a metal water bottle toward Ashley in retaliation. Kiaya Elliott said, “The spitting thing pissed me off. It pissed me off when she tried to spit on Kayla [Sessler]”. The show then included a clip from the 2019 “Teen Mom 2” reunion when Ashley threatened to “beat the dog s***” out of Kayla and said “I should spit on your motherf***ing face”.

This prompted Ashley to take to Twitter and defend herself, writing “I never tried to spit on Kayla.. she took her shoes off and stood up like she wanted to fight AND THEN I tried to grab her … I’m disappointed in her lies …” This tweet then sparked two heated exchanges with Kayla and Kiaya, who responded directly to Ashley.

Kayla Sessler Responds to Ashley Jones’s Tweet

I never tried to spit on Kayla.. she took her shoes off and stood up like she wanted to fight AND THEN I tried to grab her … I’m disappointed in her lies … #TeenMomFamilyReunion — ASHLEY SIREN (@_mermaidbarbie) January 25, 2023

Kayla Sessler wasted no time responding to Ashley Jones’s tweet. Kayla clarified that she knew Ashley didn’t attempt to spit on her during the “Teen Mom 2” reunion, writing, “I said ‘she wasn’t close enough to’. But let’s talk about lies . Let’s start with how you put up that fake ass picture claiming to be in my hotel lobby…. but never were? You were in a different hotel 30 minutes away. I got more tea to spill about that night if you wanna go there”.

Ashley tried to shut down the interaction there, tweeting that she didn’t want to argue “about that s*** that was 3 years ago … you lied . End of story babes.” Though this was not the end of the story for Kayla, who responded again to say that she never lied and never claimed that Ashley spit on her at the previous reunion. Kayla then said “I wasn’t even the one who brought the situation up . But I suggest you stop here before I let EVERYONE know what happened back stage [at the reunion] ☕️”.

Ashley feigned fear, and Kayla responded with her “backstage” story, tweeting, “Tell the world how you can’t fight and that’s why you do all this talking on the internet 😭 My friend got ahold of you backstage and you didn’t do s*** but cry for a flight home immediately”.

The two continued to rehash the events of the night, with Kayla claiming that production moved Ashley to a hotel 30 minutes away from the rest of the cast, and Ashley sharing a screenshot claiming that the two hotels were much closer.

Kiaya Elliott Gets Into it With Ashley Jones’s Sister

Kiaya Elliott also responded to Ashley Jones’s tweet to clarify her statement from the episode, writing, “Tried to , threatened to same s***”. The two shared a heated exchange, and after a brief back and forth, Ashley’s sister Chris entered the conversation.

“Honestly pray I never see you cause we gone have to talk about that comment you had about my brother on ya mama live. Your fried just like that blonde wig u had at #TMFR you, ya gf and baby daddy go back to making tiktoks. 🌽” Chris wrote, referring to her and Ashley’s late brother.

Kiaya responded, saying, “Girl I’m so f***ing scared I ain’t say s*** bout ya brother other than I didn’t respond to your sister because out of respect for her situation . Tf you making threats like somebody scared . #byemichaelstrahan”.

This led to a new exchange between Kiaya and Chris, in which Kiaya edited a photo of Chris and her wife, replacing Chris with Shrek. The exchange did not end on good terms, with both parties saying that they would want to fight if they were together in person.

READ NEXT: Jenelle Evans Exposes Leah Messer’s ‘Teen Mom’ Filming Secret