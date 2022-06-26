Fans Wonder if ‘Teen Mom’ Star Was Booted From the Show

Fans are curious if Ashley Jones has been booted from the “Teen Mom” franchise after a recent Instagram post.

On June 26, a Reddit thread that featured Jones’ Instagram Story was titled, “Is Ashley on the new show? Why isn’t she filming with them?”

In the snap, Jones stood in front of a mirror while wearing an all-white outfit. But fans were far more concerned about why Jones was not present in any of the snaps that the other “Teen Mom” stars posted over the weekend, according to The Sun.

One user wrote, “the new joint show…seems like all the girls are there.”

And a second user responded, “That’s weird they’re filming that together.”

Another wrote, “Is Ashley even on the new show?”

Here’s what you need to know:

Rumors Circulated That Jones Quit in May

In May, rumors circulated that Jones had quit “Teen Mom” after she posted an Instagram Story that read, “TM2 was an amazing experience. Thankful for the opportunity. See y’all in the future.”

Fans speculated this meant she would no longer be filming alongside Jade Cline, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, according to The Sun.

In March, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” were being combined in one show.

The outlet added that pre-production was believed to have started in March.

A source in production told The Ashley, “Eight girls are filming for the show; whether or not all of the girls’ segments make it into the episodes will depend on how exciting their footage is. Everyone agrees that the original shows have become stale and forced, with the girls desperately trying to come up with storylines. With this format, only the girls with actual events happening in their lives that are film-worthy will make the final cut.”

Kailyn Lowry Quit ‘Teen Mom’

Play

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Reveals She's LEAVING the Show Kailyn Lowry is leaving 'Teen Mom 2' after nearly 13 years of sharing her life with MTV cameras. During her virtual appearance at the reunion, the reality star revealed the news of her exit, saying, 'I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m… 2022-05-26T16:30:05Z

If she isn’t part of the new show, Jones will not be the first to leave the MTV franchise.

In May, news surfaced that Kailyn Lowry would be leaving “Teen Mom” after eleven years with the show.

Speaking to Dr. Drew Pinsky, Lowry shared, “I think I need to move on. I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready.”

She reiterated her departure, adding, “I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end.”

According to E! Online, Lowry started her work on “16 and Pregnant” in 2010.

She moved on to “Teen Mom 2” in 2011. Today, Lowry has a son, Isaac, with Jo Rivera, Lincoln with Javi Marroquin, and Lux and Creed with Chris Lopez.

In an August 2020 interview with E! Online, Lowry said, “When you become a mom—especially a single mom—you just do it,” she explained. “You get up in the morning, put your big girl pants on and you figure it the f–k out. I think it’s not the greatest advice but it’s literally my life.”

Lowry added, “I really hope that people watch my story specifically to see that it’s not always easy but when you put yourself first and your kids first, you find a way to do whatever needs to be done and for me, I’m going to figure it out. There’s no other option.”