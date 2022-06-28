Ashley Jones Reveals Why She Wasn’t Present at ‘Teen Mom’ Filming

Ashley Jones wasn’t present at “Teen Mom” filming over the June 25 weekend, but it wasn’t because she was let go from the series, as fans of the franchise had speculated.

Rather, the timing just didn’t work out.

The Instagram page @teenmomtalktmt uploaded one of Jones’ Instagram Stories in which she wrote, “I’m so sad I couldn’t come y’all look at my boots.”

The Instagram page also pointed to text from Jones that read, “the dates didn’t work out for me I have a lot going on, I didn’t refuse to film and I don’t have any issue. They had a wonderful trip, so sad I missed it.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The New ‘Teen Mom’ Show

In April, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that a new series was coming to MTV and would combine stars from “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2.”

At the time, the outlet added that the show would be called “Teen Mom Legacy.”

“That’s the working title,” a source told the outlet. “It could change but they’re pretty set on that. They think the girls on this show have a ‘legacy’ because they’ve been on TV for so long.”

Jones was listed as one of the cast members, along with Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, Amber Portwood, Leah Messer, Jade Cline, and Briana DeJesus.

The source added, “Eight girls are filming for the show; whether or not all of the girls’ segments make it into the episodes will depend on how exciting their footage is. Everyone agrees that the original shows have become stale and forced, with the girls desperately trying to come up with storylines. With this format, only the girls with actual events happening in their lives that are film-worthy will make the final cut.”

Jones Sparked Rumors That She Had Quit in May

While Jones is still believed to be part of the cast, rumors circulated that she had quit “Teen Mom” in May.

At the time, Jones posted an Instagram Story after the season finale that read “TM2 was an amazing experience. Thankful for the opportunity. See y’all in the future.”

According to The Sun, fans took this as meaning she would no longer be filming with Jade Cline, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus.

Over the June 25 weekend, per The Sun, “Teen Mom” star Jade Cline shared a number of behind-the-scenes snaps of “Teen Mom: Legacy” filming.

In May, Lowry revealed she would be leaving “Teen Mom” after eleven years with the show.

She told Dr. Drew Pinsky, “I think I need to move on. I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready.”

Later on during the interview, Lowry said one more time, “I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end.”

According to E! Online, Lowry started her work on “16 and Pregnant” in 2010.

Lowry had previously told E!, “Just because we choose to be on reality TV doesn’t mean we have to put out every single aspect of our lives. I tried to keep one thing private and somebody that I know didn’t allow for that to happen and leaked my pregnancy so that was really difficult for me.”