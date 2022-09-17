‘Teen Mom’ Reveals She Had a Run-in With a Drunk Driver

Ashley Jones revealed she had a recent run-in with a drunk driver on the Wednesday, September 14 episode of her podcast “I Need Wine.”

“I got into a car accident awhile back… and it totaled my car,” Ashley told listeners.

Ashley’s mom, who was a guest on the September 14 episode, interjected, telling viewers the crash happened a few weeks ago.

Ashely explained that a drunk driver slammed into her car while she was going 40 miles per hour.

“Some drunk guy was driving, and he decided to make a left turn on a red light, and we just didn’t have time to stop, so we basically t-boned this guy pretty hard,” she said. “We were probably going about 40 miles an hour…every airbag in my car came out.”

The MTV star told listeners that everyone in the car, including her daughter Holly, was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“I went to the hospital. It was just a lot. Everybody went to the hospital because everyone was in the car, including Holly,” she said. “I was on crutches… I didn’t break or fracture my foot or anything. I don’t know what I hit it against.”

Ashley Celebrates Holly’s Birthday on Instagram

Earlier this week, Ashley took Instagram to celebrate her daughter Holly’s fifth birthday.

The MTV star shared ten photos of her daughter, ranging from pictures of her as a newborn to more recent photos of her.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️ LOML,” she wrote in the caption.

Ashley’s followers commented on the post to wish Holly a Happy Birthday.

“Happy Birthday Holly. Enjoy your day 🥳 🎉 ❤️,” one follower wrote.

“Happy birthday! She’s so beautiful,” another follower wrote.

“Happy Birthday sweet little Holly 🥳🎈🎉,” a third user added.

Ashley’s “Teen Mom 2” co-star Kailyn Lowry also commented on the post, writing, “Happy birthday baby girl! 🥲💕.”

Briana DeJesus & Ashley Jones Fight on ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, a major fight went down during taping for season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” The outlet reported that Briana and her mom Roxanne got in a physical fight with Ashley and her mom Tea, resulting in all four women being sent home from filming.

“Roxanne made a comment about how the grandmas from the show need to be supportive of each other and [Tea] took it as a jab at her,” an inside source told The Ashley. “She told Roxanne to say what she wanted to say, so Roxanne started talking about some of the stuff Tea has said about Briana on social media.”

“They started screaming and cussing at each other and tried to get at each other but it was broken up by security,” the source revealed.

According to The Ashley, the fight escalated later in the night. An inside source told the outlet that Ashley spit on Briana and the women started “throwing stuff.”

“It got more physical before it was finally broken up. But all four of the women were fighting each other,” the source told The Ashley.

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

