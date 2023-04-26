Fans React to ‘Adorable’ Video of Ashley Jones’s Daughter Holly

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Ashley Jones had fans saying “aww” on Tuesday, April 25 after she shared an “adorable” video of her five-year-old daughter Holly singing along to the song “Rich Flex” by 21 Savage and Drake on TikTok.

“Can you do somethin’ for me?” Holly sang as her mom recorded her. “Can you hit a lil’ rich flex for me?”

“@21savage has taken over,” Ashley captioned the TikTok.

Fans React to Video of Holly

Fans loved Holly’s cover of the popular hip-hop song. They took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

“Aww, Holly is getting so big and beautiful! She did great,” one TikTok user wrote.

“So cute 🥰. She’s such a big girl ❤️,” a second user commented.

“Omg she’s so adorable,” a third user added.

Some fans pointed out the resemblance between Holly and her mom.

“She is your mini!! 🥰 😍 ❤️ 🔥,” a fourth user wrote.

“Mini Ashley 😂 😂 😍 😍,” a fifth user commented.

Ashley on Her Upcoming Wedding to Bar Smith

Holly’s parents, Ashley and Bar Smith, are preparing for their upcoming wedding. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2022 but are now ready to celebrate their love in front of friends and family. Ashley sat down for an exclusive interview with People magazine in March to chat about her upcoming September 2023 nuptials.

Ashley shared details about the upcoming ceremony, which will take place on September 30, telling the outlet she is “very excited” for the special day.

“I think us waiting this long to have a wedding has really given me the chance to go through a few phases of what I want my wedding to look like,” she told the publication.

The MTV star said she initially wanted an extravagant wedding but is now planning a more intimate get-together.

“At first, I wanted a super gigantic wedding. Invite the whole town. Invite the whole world,” she said. “Now, I want something that is very intimate. Just family and friends who have poured into us over the years and have really seen our growth as a couple.”

Fans will have to wait and see which “Teen Mom” stars get an invite to the wedding.

