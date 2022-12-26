‘Teen Mom’ Has Harsh Words for Co-Stars in Furious Christmas Rant

MTV’s Ashley Jones called out her co-stars after they talked about her in press interviews ahead of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airing.

“Imagine going on a press tour for a show you are on an all they ask about is ME it’s giving main character and im only on 2/3 episodes,” Jones tweeted on December 24.

She shared a screenshot of that showed Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Kiaya Elliot and Jade Cline doing an interview. “Prime example of hating b****** link up. And not one look better than me,” she tweeted.

“Now that my brother is gone , I’m really ready to eat y’all hoes up so please don’t say another word,” she continued. “Oh btw, merry fucking Christmas.”

For her final tweet of the night, Jones said she was going on a Twitter hiatus.

“Im am very upset by the passing of my brother and I need to take a break from social media. Thank y’all for the kind words , I will see you all in the new year,” Jones tweeted.

Jones Lost Her Brother

Jones’s brother, 32-year-old Deandre Washington, was found unresponsive at a San Francisco train station on December 17, according to The Sun.

“I appreciate the kind words you all have been sending me,” Jones wrote, per screenshots preserved on Reddit. “This is something I could have never prepared for.”

“Times like this make me want to not believe in God,” she added via Twitter. “But I need SOMETHING to believe in.”

Jones’ mother, known as Pastor Tea in the “Teen Mom” universe, was gutted over the death of her eldest child. She posted a picture of Washington on his 31st birthday. He smiled for the camera, standing behind a birthday cake.

“I’m out done and broken to the core. My first born child Deandre has passed away. My soul has been ripped from my body,” she wrote on Instagram. “Please keep us in prayer.”

Baltierra Said Jones’ Fight With Briana DeJesus Was ‘Chaos’

Jones and her co-star, Briana DeJesus, got into a fight while filming season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” and the cast has picked sides. The MTV stars sided with DeJesus after Jones was accused of spitting at DeJesus.

“When bodily fluids started being thrown around, I was like ‘Okay! That’s enough!’ We’re in a pandemic, you can transfer diseases that way,” she told Too Fab. “If anybody spit on me, my fists are gonna be swinging. Anybody gets spit on, all your morals and values and ethics go right out the window, and rightfully so.”

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, DeJesus and Jones were sent home after getting into a fight. Their moms — Pastor Tea and Roxanne DeJesus — were also sent packing.

The fight started with Roxanne and Pastor tea getting into a spat.

“Roxanne made a comment about how the grandmas from the show need to be supportive of each other and [Tea] took it as a jab at her. She told Roxanne to say what she wanted to say, so Roxanne started talking about some of the stuff Tea has said about Briana on social media,” a source told The Ashley.

Things allegedly turned physical when Jones and DeJesus got involved.

“That’s when it turned physical. Ashley spit on Briana, and then someone started throwing stuff. It got more physical before it was finally broken up,” the source told The Ashley. “But all four of the women were fighting each other.”

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs nationwide on January 3 at 8 p.m. ET.