‘Teen Mom’ Star Breaks Silence Amid Legal Drama

“Teen Mom 2” star Ashley Jones sounded off after fans discovered her partner, Bar Smith, was arrested on May 16 in California for “willful discharge of a firearm,” according to The Sun. Ashely removed all photos of Bar from her Instagram account following her fiance’s arrest, but she denied they were separated.

Ashley tweeted about the situation two days after Bar was released from Merced County Sheriff’s Main Jail on $25,000 bail. “When will you learn that I simply don’t give a f*** about your or anyone else’s opinion,” she wrote on May 19. “I live my life and pay my own bills. Thanks love.”

“You don’t have to like me and Bar,” the MTV personality continued in a subsequent message. “We like each other. Duh. Y’all back and forth like the wind with your opinions anyways.”

Ashley, 24, was added to the “Teen Mom 2” cast after Chelsea Houska DeBoer quit at the end of season 10. Ashley first appeared on MTV’s “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant,” just like Jade Cline. Viewers watched Ashley struggle with her relationship with Bar, the father of their 4-year-old daughter Holly. She also had a famously poor connection with Bar’s mom, Shenandoah “Shen” Williams, though they appear to be on better terms now.

Ashley Congratulated Bar on Getting His GED

The “Teen Mom 2” star also defended herself for congratulating Bar when he obtained his GED, something she had been pushing him to do for years.

“If I don’t hype him who will. Sounds a little bitter to me,” Ashley said about her daughter’s father. “Any black man going back to get his education is a HUGE deal. Period.”

During the May 18 episode of “Teen Mom 2,” Ashley joked that Bar might have “four eyebrows” because of his two face tattoos, but he’s a very intelligent person. She had been wanting him to get his GED since they first appeared on “Young & Pregnant” together.

Bar gushed about his achievement when he first received his certification in October.

“If you know me you know how important this is to me, you know how I struggle day to day with mental s*** and life, you know the change I’ve been making!!!” he wrote at the time, as noted by Starcasm.

“If you don’t have yours GET IT. It’s not as hard as it seems or as hard as I made it seem since it took me so long!” he continued. “Good luck 🙌🏽 #acheivement #GED #IFinallyDidIt”

Bar’s Mom Denied Enabling Him

Shen hasn’t been featured on the current season of “Teen Mom 2,” but that hasn’t stopped her from speaking publicly about her son. When the trolls came to attack Bar, Shen quickly came to his defense, especially when some netizens claimed Shen “enabled” Bar’s behavior.

“I don’t enable it I help guide my son to be good do right provide not if he does got a bump u damn right I’m fine-tuning period u can’t convince me there is anything wrong with that,” Shen wrote on Instagram, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“Some of y’all trolls really need to get laid,” she continued. “Making assumptions makes an a** out of you.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss the next episode of Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

