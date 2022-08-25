‘Teen Mom’ Star Says MTV Edited Her Face in ‘Teen Mom: Next Chapter’ Promo Photo

“Teen Mom 2” star Ashley Jones is calling out MTV for editing her face on a recent “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” promo photo. According to The Sun, Ashley posted the promo shot on her Instagram story on Tuesday alongside text that read, “Now why did they edit my face and makeup…” The 25-year-old revealed she was confused why MTV would change her look.

This isn’t the first time the “Teen Mom” star has used to platform to speak up about body positivity.

In November 2020, Ashley clapped back at fans on Instagram who commented on her weight loss, The Sun reported.

Ashley left a message on the post, letting fans know their comments are not appreciated.

“I just want to say that skinny-shaming and fat-shaming both are very rude,” she wrote, according to The Sun.

“FYI , it’s my genetics,” she continued. “Naturally skinny people exist …. get over it . DON’T DISH WHAT YOU CAN NOT TAKE.”

Ashley Jones on Joining ‘Teen Mom 2’

Ashley Jones joined the cast of “Teen Mom 2” after fan favorite Chelsea Houska left the show in November 2020.

Ashley, who previously starred in “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant,” opened up about joining the cast and stepping into Chelsea’s role in a May 2021 interview with In Touch.

The MTV star admitted she felt a little pressure replacing OG Chelsea Houska, In Touch reported.

“First of all, I like to say that I’m not a replacement. I am just an addition,” she told the outlet. “Chelsea has bared her soul on this show for years and I would never want to replace her. You know what I’m saying? She’s irreplaceable, there’s no one that can replace that.”

“I feel like, Chelsea’s not gone or forgotten,” she continued. “She’s just moved on to bigger and better things. And I feel like that’s the point.”

When Does ‘Teen Mom: Next Chapter’ Premiere?

A new “Teen Mom” spinoff show titled “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” is coming to MTV this September.

According to Us Weekly, the series is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 6 and will feature eight returning cast members from “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG.”

According to Us Weekly, “Teen Mom” veterans Catelynn Baltierra, Maci McKinney, Amber Portwood, and Leah Messer are all expected to star in the upcoming spinoff alongside “Teen Mom” newcomers Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, Cheyenne Floyd, and Ashley Jones.

The show will follow the lives of the eight women as they navigate relationships, parenthood, and much more.

MTV released a one-minute trailer for the upcoming spinoff earlier this month.

You can watch the “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” trailer HERE.

