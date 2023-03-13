Ashley Jones Shares Details About Upcoming Wedding

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” stars Ashley Jones and Bariki “Bar” Smith are getting ready to say “I do” for a second time.

The couple secretly tied the knot in 2022 but are now ready to celebrate their love in front of friends and family.

Ashley sat down for an exclusive interview with People magazine in March to chat about her upcoming September 2023 nuptials.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ashley Dishes on Upcoming Wedding

In her recent interview with People, Ashley shared details about the upcoming ceremony, which will take place on September 30, telling the outlet she is “very excited” for the special day.

“I think us waiting this long to have a wedding has really given me the chance to go through a few phases of what I want my wedding to look like,” she told the publication.

The MTV star said she initially wanted an extravagant wedding but is now planning a more intimate get-together.

“At first, I wanted a super gigantic wedding. Invite the whole town. Invite the whole world,” she said. “Now, I want something that is very intimate. Just family and friends who have poured into us over the years and have really seen our growth as a couple.”

Fans will have to wait and see which “Teen Mom” stars get an invite to the wedding.

Ashley & Bar Secretly Got Married

Ashley surprised fans on season 11 of “Teen Mom 2” when she revealed she and Bar had secretly gotten married while cameras weren’t rolling.

“So while the cameras weren’t around, Bar and I went and got married,” she said in a confessional. “It wasn’t even a courthouse ceremony, we just had my mom sign the documents, we didn’t take a single photo, we didn’t have a nice dinner, I literally think we went to Jack in the Box.”

The California native then revealed why she and Bar decided to get have a spontaneous wedding.

“I had two things going on that were the reasons why I wanted to just sign the paperwork,” she said. “Number one, Bar’s family and my family, they just can’t f***ing get along for the life of them.”

She continued, “Number two, COVID. How long would we potentially be waiting for our marriage?”

Unfortunately, marriage did not solve Ashley and Bar’s problems. On season 11 of “Teen Mom 2,” which premiered in March 2022, Ashley described her relationship with Bar as “super rocky.”

However, Ashley appeared hopeful in her March 2023 interview with People.

“It’s always meant to be,” she said, referring to her relationship with Bar.

Cheyenne Floyd Disinvited Ashley From Her Wedding

Everyone on the cast was invited to our wedding then we filmed TMFR two weeks before our wedding and things changed. That’s all.. #TeenMomNextChapter — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) December 7, 2022

While it is still unclear which “Teen Mom” stars will attend Ashley’s wedding, fans probably shouldn’t expect Cheyenne Floyd to make an appearance.

On the season one finale of “Teen Mom: Next Chapter,” which aired in December 2022, Ashley read a text from Cheyenne that said, “I don’t think it is appropriate for you to attend [my] wedding.”

“I am done with you b****es,” Ashley said after reading the text.

Cheyenne took to Twitter on December 6, 2022 to defend her decision to rescind Ashley’s invite.

“Everyone on the cast was invited to [my] wedding then we filmed [“Teen Mom: Family Reunion”] two weeks before our wedding and things changed. That’s all,” she wrote.

Cheyenne text was sent after Ashley got in a fight with co-star Briana DeJesus while filming “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the fight got physical and a source told the blog that Ashley spit on Briana.

The outlet reported that Ashley, Briana, and their mothers Tea and Roxanne, were sent home after the fight.

