Ashley Jones Storms off Stage at ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

MTV star Ashley Jones caused quite a stir at the “Teen Mom 2” reunion. In a sneak peek posted by The Sun, Jones stormed off the stage once Leah Messer started discussing her falling out with Kailyn Lowry.

Lowry left “Teen Mom 2” mid-season and was missing from the reunion coach. The “16 and Pregnant” alum has been in a longstanding feud with co-star Briana Jesus for years and more recently cut ties with Leah Messer, whom she unfollowed on Instagram in March.

Jones is one of a few cast members that are still close with Lowry. She appeared on Lowry’s podcast “Barely Famous” earlier this month.

Ashley Jones Storms off the Stage

Lowry’s absence was a hot-button issue at the reunion. According to The Sun, Dr.Drew asked the women to speculate on why Lowry chose not to show up in person, stating, “so Kail didn’t want to do this reunion in person…Any idea why that would be?”

Briana DeJesus spoke up, suggesting Lowry’s absence was because of their feud.

“She’ll never sit next to me on the couch,” she told Dr. Drew.

Once Messer started to explain her falling out with Lowy, Jones had enough. She got up and left the stage.

“I’m [going to] let y’all talk about Kail without me cause I don’t wanna be in none of that s***,” she said on her way out the door.

Surprisingly, Messer followed suit, stating, “I agree actually,” before following Jones out the door.

Ashey Jones Addresses Her Reunion Exit

Jones addressed her reunion exit in a May 16 Instagram story. The “Young & Pregnant” star posted a clip from the reunion alongside a lengthy caption.

“Let me make something extremely clear,” she wrote. “I would never sit in a room and be silent while my friend is being chopped, for that purpose I removed myself. It’s not about control, it’s about loyalty. Kail was there via zoom why wasn’t she present for this segment. It’s messy. Period.”

In a separate story, Jones reposted a quote from a fan who wrote, “people who aren’t loyal don’t understand what it looks like.” The fan tagged Jones in the story.

Kailyn Lowry Reacts to Reunion Segment

Lowry set the record straight about the reunion drama on her May 16 Instagram story. The “Teen Mom 2” star shared clips from the sneak peek on her story alongside a caption explaining her side of the events.

Lowry dismissed the claim that her falling out with Messer was due to Messer appearing alongside DeJesus on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

“I have never been upset with Leah for going to [Teen Mom: Family Reunion]” she wrote. “In fact, I supported her and told her to go [and] collect her check.”

She also called out her co-star Jade Cline for discussing her feud with DeJesus at the reunion.

“Jade why are you commenting,” she wrote. She included the laughing-crying emoji.

In a separate post, she thanked Jones for having her back, writing, “[Ashley Jones] is a real one.”

