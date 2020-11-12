Why Aubree Caused Chelsea Houska To Quit Teen Mom: Report

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska quit the MTV reality show for daughter Aubree, according to a new report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. During Season 10 of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea and husband Cole DeBoer have faced some backlash for how they’re dealing with Aubree’s biological father Adam Lind and the paternal side of her family.

While Cole has received some of the harshest criticism among fans, the negativity isn’t why Chelsea is leaving the series. According to The Ashley, Chelsea decided to quit because she thinks it would be best for Aubree. She wants her daughter to live her life as a teenager away from the public eye.

Aubree, now 11, has lived most of her life in front of the camera. She’s transitioning into her teenage years now, with fans seeing her get her first cell phone and braces. One of the major storylines for Chelsea has always remained–and that’s how she works through visitations with Aubree’s paternal grandparents. While the Linds want to continue their visitations with Aubree, the preteen rather stay home with her parents, siblings and hang out with her friends, according to Chelsea and Cole.

Chelsea Didn’t Want Her Segments To Be About Aubree & Adam’s Family Anymore

Despite all the negativity, Chelsea and Cole reportedly made the choice to leave before it aired. “Chelsea was becoming more and more concerned about Aubree being on-camera, now that she’s older,” an anonymous insider told The Ashley. “Chelsea didn’t like that her segments were becoming more and more about Aubree’s personal life and her relationship with Adam’s family.”

Chelsea had always planned to quit the show before Aubree became a teenager. “She always knew she would leave the show once Aubree reached a certain age,” the source explained. “She didn’t want her to go through puberty on-camera and be subjected to hurtful and sometimes creepy comments from viewers.”

She wants Aubree to have much privacy as possible. “She wants Aubree to go into her teenage years with privacy, and not be on reality TV anymore,” the persona said. “If Chelsea were to do any more television shows in the future, she would not do anything about her personal life.”

Still, Chelsea was surprised by the blowback she and Cole have faced during Season 10. “Chelsea was actually quite shocked when she saw people speculating that the negativity toward Cole had anything to do with that decision,” the insider added.

Chelsea & Cole Would Be Interested In A Home Improvement Spinoff Show

Chelsea and Cole might not be on TV anymore after Season 10, but that doesn’t mean they’re done sharing their lives. During an exclusive interview with Heavy, the couple revealed they would love to be on a reality show about flipping houses on home improvement.

Cole said it would “100 percent” be his “jam.”

The couple discovered their ardor for home improvement while building their dream home. They’ve been sharing the process on their “Down Home” Instagram page, which has garnered more than 500,000 followers.

“I feel like we have really found that we just love this process so much,” Chelsea told Heavy. “We’re already looking around and thinking about flipping houses… I just feel like we don’t feel like we’re done after we build this house.”

READ NEXT: How Building Their Dream Hope Helped Chelsea & Cole DeBoer’s Marriage