’16 & Pregnant’ Star’s Sister Wants ‘Justice’ After Her Surprise Death at 27

Former “16 & Pregnant” star Autumn Crittendon, who went by the name Autumn Oxley, is dead at 27 years old, according to the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Heavy confirmed with the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on July 22 that Autumn Oxley, 27, died in that state recently. Public records confirm that Autumn Crittendon was also known as Autumn Oxley, and the Oxley who died has a month and year of birth that matches the month and year of birth for Autumn Crittendon in public records (the day of birth is not provided in the public records). Crittendon also went by Autumn Oxley on Facebook, where she wrote that she had three kids and lived in Virginia.

The cause of death is not clear. The medical examiner’s spokeswoman told Heavy in a telephone interview that the cause and manner of death for Autumn Oxley are pending. Public records give an address for Crittendon in Sandston, Virginia. The medical examiner would not provide further details, including where and when Oxley died. Heavy also left a message with Henrico, Virginia, police.

Crittendon’s official Facebook page hasn’t posted since 2023. According to OK! Magazine, Crittendon appeared on season 5 of MTV’s ’16 & Pregnant” reality show.

On July 21, Crittendon’s sister Misty Crittendon updated her Facebook profile picture with a throwback photo of two kids and the hashtags, “#JusticeforAutumn #CrittendonStrong.”

Autumn Crittendon Was Remembered in a Social Media Tribute as ‘Funny & Sweet’

Crittendon’s death was also reported in a July 22 report in OK! Magazine and by In Touch Weekly.

However, both In Touch Weekly and OK! Magazine attributed the news to a lengthy post that a site called Starcasm wrote that her sister Misty Crittendon posted on Facebook and then deleted. Starcasm wrote that the post read, in part, that Autumn Crittendon was “robbed of your life at such a tender age.” However, Heavy has not been able to verify that post, and it no longer appears on Misty Crittendon’s Facebook page. Heavy has contacted Crittendon’s sister for comment through her Facebook page.

A woman wrote on a Reddit post about Autumn Crittendon, “Her sister was one of my childhood best friends, I grew up with them till they moved back to Virginia. I saw her sister’s post and it hit me like a train. I wasn’t close with Autumn, but she was always around and always so funny and sweet. This is all so sudden and sad. My heart breaks for her family.”

Autumn Crittendon’s Issues With Her Boyfriend, Dustin, Were Chronicled on the ’16 & Pregnant’ Show, Reports Say

Play

In 2018, OK! Magazine reported that an episode of “16 & Pregnant” chronicled Crittendon’s issues with the father of her child.

“Autumn Crittendon’s baby daddy, Dustin, has no idea what being a father to his son, Drake, entails, even going on to say that he refuses to pay child support and would rather spend the $40 he earns per day on ‘2 grams’ of weed than on diapers for his baby,” OK! Magazine reported, describing the accusations on the show, which ran on MTV.

In 2014, Ashley’s Reality Roundup blog described Crittendon’s episode by writing, “On this episode of ’16 and Pregnant,’ we meet Autumn, a Richmond, Virginia, girl that loves to party. (And by ‘party,’ she means she likes to go on down to Bubba’s daddy’s backyard and drink Natty Ice while her guy friends are fixin’ to light stuff on fire.) Autumn also enjoys spending time with her boyfriend, Dustin.”