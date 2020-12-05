Bar’s Mom Sounds Off After Ashley Replaces Chelsea on ‘Teen Mom 2’

Bariki Smith’s mother Shenandoah Williams issued a lengthy statement after reports confirmed on December 4 that Ashley Jones was replacing Chelsea Houska on Teen Mom 2. Chelsea announced she was leaving the series in October after more than a decade with MTV to pursue other opportunities. While Bar and Ashley haven’t released statements since the news was revealed, Shen responded to a fan who said they hoped she wouldn’t be on the series.

Shen appeared on Season 1 of Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant, where she battled with Ashley and briefly lost contact with her son because of the feud. Moving forward, Shen doesn’t have any plans to appear on reality TV again.

“U couldn’t pay me enough to take part in that shit show love. I didn’t film Season 2, love. I just got paid,” she wrote on Instagram, as noted by fan page Teen Mom Tea. “The level of lies and trauma me and my youngest daughter went thru no money is worth that mess nor fame.”

Shen Says MTV Portrayed ‘Lies’ About Her

Shen doesn’t hold anything against Bar and Ashley for joining the show, but she said it’s not her scene. “I’m happy for them but I won’t sell my soul and peace or real for no check. It’s not my thing,” she said. “Season 1 of lies was enough for me.”

The Teen Mom grandmother was disappointed about the way MTV edited her scenes on Young + Pregnant and that’s why she doesn’t want to be on Teen Mom. “…that’s one of the reasons I left. They portrayed me with lies. But how u feel is fine but it’s based [on] a fraudulent profile. Who I am was never shown on that show,” she said. “I was used to be the fall guy and I won’t make that mistake again. I have my relationship with my son back and that’s all that matters to me.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Shen was asked to participate in Teen Mom 2. Heavy reached out to MTV for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

Chelsea Is Leaving MTV on Good Terms

While Teen Mom alum like Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham were fired from the show, Chelsea Houska is the first original cast member to quit. She didn’t cite any problems but said it was the right time for her and her family to move on. Chelsea and husband Cole DeBoer are currently expecting their fourth child. The baby is due in January.

“MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years. After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last,” she said in her announcement.

“We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this,” she continued. “We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss the next episode of Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Why Chelsea Houska Quit Teen Mom After Season 10: Report