Mugshot: Teen Mom Star’s Mother Sounds Off After Arrest

“Teen Mom 2” star Bar Smith was arrested in California for “willful discharge of a firearm,” The Sun reported. He was released from Merced County Sheriff’s Main Jail the following day on $25,000 bail. Bar’s mugshot showed him wearing a neon yellow shirt that reads, “Shoot Loops.”

His arrest comes after fiance Ashley Jones celebrated getting her Associates’s degree. An upcoming episode of “Teen Mom 2” is slated to show Bar celebrated an education success of his own, with Bar getting his GED.

Ashely and Bar were brought on to “Teen Mom 2” for season 11 after Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer quit the series. The couple previously appeared on “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant.” Bar and Ashley share 4-year-old daughter Holly Lockett-Smith together.

Ashley previously said she was not trying to replace Chelsea by taking her spot on “Teen Mom 2.”

“First of all, I like to say that I’m not a replacement. I am just an addition,” Ashley told In Touch Weekly in a May 3 interview. “Chelsea has bared her soul on this show for years and I would never want to replace her

Bar’s Mom Sounded Off on His Arrest

Bar and Ashley have not issued statements about his arrest, but Bar’s mother Shenandoah “Shen” Williams did not remain silent when Teen Mom Shade Room posted her son’s mugshot.

Shen sounded off in the comment section when she was accused of “enabling” Bar. “I don’t enable it I help guide my son to be good do right provide not if he does got a bump u damn right I’m fine-tuning period u can’t convince me there is anything wrong with that,” she said, as first noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“Just because I rock hard body don’t mean I enable it. I encourage my son to handle his s*** grow up and make s*** right own it and cherish his family,” Shen continued. “So naw wrong answer boo u r teaching bits it’s cute.”

She continued to speak about the situation on her Instagram story. “Some of y’all trolls really need to get laid,” she Shen wrote. “Making assumptions makes an a** out of you.”

Ashley’s Mom Tea Also Issued a Statement

Bar’s mom wasn’t the only one to speak out. Ashley’s mother Tasheilia “Tea” Chapple also had something to say.

“Bar had no damn business doing what he did. I’m pissed. Let’s be clear about that! But this time we not gone just cover s*** up,” she wrote, as noted by Teen Mom Tea. “These are the moments I wish Shen and I had a welcoming relationship.”

As shown on “Young & Pregnant,” Ashley did not have a great relationship with Shen in the past — and Ashley’s mom Tea took her daughter’s side. Before Bar’s arrest, it appeared that Ashley and Shen had been working at improving their connection.

After Bar’s arrest, Ashley and her fiance unfollowed each other on social media, The Ashley’s Realitty Roundup first noted. Ashley removed all pictures of her daughter’s father from Instagram, though Bar still has photos of Ashley on his social media account. The duo has famously had a tumultuous relationship, though it seemed like things were better after Ashley accepted Bar’s proposal.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss the next episode of Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

