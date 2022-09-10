Bar Smith’s Mom, Shen, Exposes ‘Secret’ About Ashley Jones

Bar Smith’s mom, Shen Wiliams, had some tea to spill relating to her daughter-in-law, “Teen Mom” star Ashley Jones, and her son, Bar Smith.

Smith is currently behind bars, with police claiming he’s a fugitive of the state. Jones is currently pregnant with Smith’s second son and was sent home from Season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” for fighting with her co-star, Briana DeJesus.

The drama has led to Williams speaking out, going on the “Hot Tea Happy Hour” podcast to talk about Smith’s drug use and his marriage to Jones.

Williams said she asked “Teen Mom” producers to get Smith into rehab after he was suffering from drug-induced seizures.

“My son– he was taking so many Xanax pills that he was having seizures,” Williams said, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “He had one in my backseat…it was a full-blown seizure. It stopped and then it happened a second time.”

Williams said Jones and Smith used to do drugs together, and although the pill usage stopped, she claimed Jones continues to drink with her husband.

“[Ashley] drinks with him and knows he’s an alcoholic…with drinking Bar blacks out and he does crazy s***,” Williams said, per The Ashley.

“There are a lot of things that Ashley has done that made me respect her — the way she rocks with my son and really did want better for him. But in the same token, don’t drink with him if you know he’s a black-out alcoholic.”

Jones Said Her Xanax Use Wasn’t a ‘Secret’

After hearing about Williams’ podcast interview, Jones had a few things to get off her chest.

She left two comments under the Teen Mom Shade Room’s post about Williams’ interview.

“We have been open about this 😂😂 this isn’t a secret,” she wrote. “But I haven’t taken a Xanax in years so find a new story to tell about me 😂😂.”

“Constantly going against your pregnant daughter-in-law is lame, and trying to out me about an addiction we had at 18-19 is equally lame😂,” Jones added.

Jones didn’t address Williams’ claims about alcohol use.

Jones Isn’t Ashamed of Her Mistakes

Jones knows that she’s made some mistakes, but she wanted people to know that she’s a great mother to her daughter, 4-year-old Holly. She’s also continuing to pursue a career in the medical field as a nurse.

“Out of all the things people may say about me, let’s not forget a few. I’m a great mother, more dedicated than most at my young age,” she wrote via Instagram. “I’m a disciplined student who has always strived for higher education and competitive grades.”

“I’m a businesswoman who sees the importance of minority woman owning and reaching back into the community,” she continued. “I have done many things I’m not proud of but I’m never ashamed. If anything, I’ve beat all the odds.”

Season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” doesn’t have a release date yet.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.