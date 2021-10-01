What Job Does ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Bar Smith Do for Work?

“Teen Mom 2” star Bar Smith revealed he’s working on a new career opportunity after obtaining his GED in October 2020. Smith — who shares 4-year-old daughter Holly with fiancee Ashley “Siren” Jones — is going back to school to become a vet tech.

Smith, 24, posted a picture of himself in scrubs on September 30 and added a gift that said “Happy Vet Tech Week.”

“The journey began today 💡” Smith wrote.“Thank all of you ❤️💪🏽 y’all be negative sometimes but y’all help push me too 😭🙏🏽,” he added in the comment section on the fan page Teen Mom Shade Room.

“I’m so very proud of u son! Stay focused and make shit move baby!” his mom, Shen Williams, added.

Smith has been open about his journey to remove his face tattoos — also known as his four brows — but his facial ink might have violated his school’s dress code. “Tell me why I’m leaving now to do to my first day of school [and] Ash [is] like., ‘You told them about your tattoos?’ And I’m like no. And she’s like, ‘That’s dress code… it’s in the student handbook.'”

Smith was shocked. “I’m like bro what?” he said on Instagram stories, zooming in on his face. “No visible tattoos?!”

The father-of-one also told people to start following his page. “Y’all can’t comment on my post because you don’t follow me,” he said. “Ya gotta follow me to comment. It’s only one way. Stop DMING me. Just click the follow button and then comment. It’s so simple. So simple.”

Fans might remember Smith when he first started on MTV with “Young & Pregnant.” He and his family were promoted to “Teen Mom 2” after long-time stars Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer revealed they were leaving the series in October 2020.

Smith Has Vowed to ‘Change’

The MTV star said it was important for him to obtain his GED because he always wanted to go to college.

“If you know me you know how important this is to me, you know how I struggle day to day with mental s*** and life, you know the change I’ve been making!!!” he wrote on Instagram, per The Sun. “If you don’t have yours GET IT it’s not as hard as it seems or as hard as I made it seem since it took me so long! Good luck.”

“I’ve been wanting to go to college since elementary school,” he added. “You should study but I haven’t honestly, I was pretty accurate in my practice tests.”

Smith Is Evolving His Style

Actively pursuing an education isn’t the only thing Smith has changed. The “Teen Mom 2” dad has also been working on his style.

His fiancee approved of his look. “I think you look nice dressed this way ❤️,” she told him under Instagram post on September 27, which debuted his new look. “Thank youuu❤️ I’m trying a lil somn somn different,” he told Jones.

In a second post that showed his new look, Smith wore a gold chain and black turtle neck. “Ain’t gotta be on gangsta shit 24/7, somethin soft😭😌,” he wrote.

