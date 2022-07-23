PHOTO: Fans Think ‘Teen Mom’ Favorites Are Filming Again

Some fans are convinced Barbara Evans and Debra Danielsen, also known as “DebzOG,” are returning to “Teen Mom.”

Evans, the mother of “Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans, and Danielsen, the mother of “Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham, were pictured with some of the girls from “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant.”

The picture was posted to Instagram by Kayla Sessler, one of the original girls to appear on “Y&P.” Also included in the photo were Briana Jaramillo, Madisen Young and Kiaya Elliot.

Sessler captioned the photo “OG’s,” but didn’t provide further context as to what was going on or why they were hanging out with Evans and Danielsen.

‘Teen Mom’ Has a New Future

MTV dismantled “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG” and the final season of “Teen Mom 2” aired in May 2022. They combined the shows to create “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.” Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham aren’t expected to appear in the series.

Kailyn Lowry says she was invited but declined to participate. It wasn’t clear if Chelsea Houska received an invitation, but she will be returning to TV in spring 2023 with her home renovation show on HGTV, called “Farmhouse Fabulous.”

“The Next Chapter” will include appearances by Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, Ashley Jones, Jade Cline, Briana DeJesus, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Leah Messer.

“The Next Chapter” doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but DeJesus suspected it will air after the current season of “Young & Pregnant” concludes.

Sessler said on Instagram stories that she was filming, but it wasn’t a reunion for “Y&P.”

Fans Think Barbara Evans & Debra Danielsen Are Coming Back to ‘Teen Mom’

Their daughters might not be on the show anymore, but that doesn’t mean fans don’t want to see more of Barbara Evans and Debra Danielsen.

The photo shared by Sessler piqued the attention of fans on Reddit.

An original poster shared the image on Reddit, garnering attention from scores of people online.

“Very curious what this motley crew could possibly be filming together. The OGs must be there too, right? Right?” one person wrote.

Some people commented about how Jenelle Evans would feel about her mother returning to the franchise without her.

“Just me waiting for Jenelle’s inevitable breakdown about Babs filming with MTV,” said one of the most popular comments.

“Jenelle is kicking and screaming right now. Barb definitely got yelled at and blocked for this one,” another fan snarked.

Jenelle and Barbara Evans were fired from MTV in 2019 after David Eason shot and killed their dog, a French bulldog named Nugget.

Eason was fired from MTV the year before for making homophobic and racist comments.

At the time, Barbara Evans said it wasn’t “fair” that MTV cut ties with her family and not Portwood after she was arrested for domestic violence.

“Why should Jenelle and I lose our money, and why is MTV supporting Amber when Jenelle and I have done nothing wrong?” Barbara Evans told Radar Online. “We were on the show for 10 years too, and they stopped filming with us.”

“Jenelle and I made the same amount of money,” Barbara Evans added to Radar. “I make the same amount of money as Jenelle and the other girls on the show. This is not fair.”