90 Day Fiancé Fans Surprised After Big Ed & Liz Spoiler Reveal

“90 Day Fiancé” stars Edward “Big Ed” Brown and Elizabeth “Liz” Woods are probably still together, even though they broke up in the current season of “Happily Ever After.”

In typical Liz and Ed fashion, they got into a fight at the end of their engagement party after Ed accused Liz of cheating on him with a woman. She drunkenly stormed out of the restaurant, running away from TLC cameras, and threw her $13,000 engagement ring into a stranger’s shrubs. She was able to retrieve the ring, but her relationship with Ed seemed unsalvageable. As tumultuous as the San Diegans might be, it seems they have rekindled their romance.

Big Ed and Liz posed together for a Halloween picture — a major spoiler for “90 Day” fans –rumors swirled that they are still together. Ed posed as a pope and Liz dressed as a risqué nun.

“Happy Halloween,” Ed wrote. The post garnered nearly 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans.

Some people were confused. “Wait.. back together againnnn??? 🤦🏻‍♀️” read one popular comment.

Others accused “90 Day Fiance” of being fake, a common cry among viewers. “S*** show..all scripted,” another top response reads.

There were some social media users who accused Big Ed and Liz of playing viewers so they could line their own pockets. “These two are getting old. Same s*** They break up they get together I think it’s all for the money,” they said.

Liz Posted a Photo of Her Engagement Ring

If Ed is playing with fans, Liz might be too. Before the fight after their engagement party aired, Liz posted a photo of her engagement ring. She was holding Ed’s hand in the photo while she showed off her diamond.

“I just don’t have to ever want to forget those happy moments, and I’m so blessed to share those moments. 💙 So many people showed up to celebrate us,” she said.

Fans in her comments section were just as confused. Some people thought it was “awkward” that Liz would post such a photo considering what went down on “90 Day Fiancé.”

Big Ed And Liz Are Working on Things

Big Ed and Liz aren’t ready to give up just yet. The couple is proving they love just as hard as they fight.

On the October 30 episode of “90 Day Fiancé,” Big Ed said he apologized to Liz.

“Ed has insecurities and he’s very jealous,” Liz told TLC cameras. “As angry and emotional as I am — and I’m like, this isn’t gonna work out — I know that I don’t wanna give up on him just yet.”

Big Ed accused Liz of being a lesbian after he saw her talking to one of their guests at their engagement party. He admitted he never thought she was gay — although he alleged the opposite while they were fighting.

“All that stuff about you wanting to be a lesbian, that was just my insecurities and my trust issues. I mean, you’re young. You’re hot. I saw her and I didn’t like it,” he said. “It made me mad at her, and I took it out on you.”

“I don’t believe in any way, shape, or form that you want to be with a woman,” he continued. “That was just me acting dumb.”