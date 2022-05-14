Briana DeJesus’ Ex Threatens Gun Violence After Potential Leak

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus feared a potential privacy breach when one of Kailyn Lowry’s fans threatened to leak her Florida home address. Her ex-boyfriend — with whom she shares a 10-year-old daughter, Nova — came to DeJesus’ defense.

He has a complicated role in the DeJesus and Lowry feud. While he co-parents with DeJesus, he has collaborated on business projects with Lowry to help launch his Wrist of Gold cooking business.

Austin Said Lowry & DeJesus’ Antics Were ‘Childish’

Austin didn’t “condone” what was going down between Lowry and DeJesus.

“Please know, I don’t condone either parties actions,” he wrote on Instagram stories. “All childish, all irrelevant… Dudes live thousands of miles apart. Just saying.”

In a comment on a “Teen Mom” fan page, Austin said he would defend his daughter. “They better stop playing. Must not know about Florida gun laws… anybody show up my daughter doorstep trippin I’ll smoke they a**. Simple.”

Why Are DeJesus & Lowry Feuding Again?

DeJesus sounded off on May 13 when she saw screenshots about fans talking about where she lives. “Posting my address on a fan page that you control is only making things worse. Pls, stop,” she wrote via Instagram, according to various fan pages, including Teen Mom Shade Room.

“Letting your minions post my address on ur social media page will cause more issues,” she said in a second post. “Don’t start something you can’t finish.

“Also if y’all really wanna send me a gift, LMK. Roach spray won’t be useful think of something better,” DeJesus added.

It all started when a fan posted a message on a Facebook page, where Lowry was an admin. “Damn! As Kail, I don’t think I could ever forgive Chris for testifying on behalf of Bri and possibly giving her address,” they wrote.

“Briana lives like 5 minutes from me. If y’all want her address just say that,” a fan answered.

DeJesus is also the daughter of a 4-year-old daughter, Stella, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

Lowry has four children: 12-year-old Isaac, 8-year-old Lincoln, 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed.

He two youngest children are from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, who has become the center of the drama between DeJesus and Lowry.

Lowry sued DeJesus for defamation in June 2021 after DeJesus wrote online that Lowry was arrested in September 2020 after an altercation with Lopez. Lopez went on the record, confirming he told DeJesus about the situation between himself and Lowry. A judge ultimately sided with DeJesus and the case was dismissed.

Lopez Had Something to Say Too

Lopez didn’t remain quiet as the drama between Lowry and DeJesus went down on May 13.

“That group of fans are like a cult,” he tweeted, per Teen Mom Shade Room. “And y’all weird asf.”

The following day, Lopez shared a cryptic message. “Y’all be lying, I know the truth, I’m like cmon knock it off,” he tweeted.

Since Lopez’s messages were vague, it wasn’t immediately clear if he was talking about the drama between Lowry and DeJesus or something else.