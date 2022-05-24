Briana DeJesus Addresses Chris Lopez Hookup Rumors

Briana DeJesus responded to rumors that she slept with Kailyn Lowry’s ex, Chris Lopez, during part two of the “Teen Mom 2” reunion.

In a sneak peek posted by the official “Teen Mom” YouTube page, DeJesus set the record straight and revealed she was frustrated by the situation.

“That story is so old. Just because I had relations with someone’s ex-husband doesn’t mean I want to do that every single time,” she said, referring to Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

DeJesus briefly dated Marroquin for a few months in 2017. They called it quits in January 2018.

DeJesus called out Lowry in the sneak peek for calling attention to a false rumor.

“I think that’s annoying. I think that’s played out,” she told Dr.Drew. “I think [Kailyn] needs to come up with a better way to try and drag me down because that’s not going to get to me.”

Dr.Drew continued to push DeJesus to give a straight yes or no answer, which resulted in DeJesus becoming annoyed.

“Yes or no to what? If I f***ed Chris? No. But why does that even matter?” she said. “Why do you guys care? Is that your business? I don’t think so. I don’t think it’s anybody’s business. Not Kail’s business, either.”

“Chris is not her property,” she continued. “So even if I did want to f*** Chris, who the f*** cares?”

You can watch the full clip HERE.

Briana DeJesus Sets the Record Straight on the Goosebumps Shirt Drama

DeJesus caught the attention of fans earlier this season after she wore a Goosebumps t-shirt that fans suspected belonged to Chris.

The MTV star dismissed the speculation in the sneak peek, telling Dr. Drew, “first of all, I have a lot of graphic tees.”

“No. 2, there’s tons of ‘Goosebumps’ shirts that I have. Me and him literally have the same shirt,” she continued. “Me and him could sit down here together and have the same shirt on. That’s just that.”

The “16 and Pregnant” also alum spoke about her longstanding feud with her co-star Kailyn Lowry, telling Dr.Drew she does not see friendship in their future.

“I don’t have no problems with anybody. I don’t think it’ll ever get cleared up,” she said. “I don’t care to fix it with her. She doesn’t affect my day-to-day life. Probably not. She can kiss my a**.”

Briana DeJesus on Coping With Social Media

DeJesus opened up about fame and dealing with online hate in an interview with the Associated Press in October 2020.

The MTV star spoke candidly about protecting her peace, stating, “the moment I see something negative on Twitter, I will block that person.”

“I don’t Google myself,” she continued. “I try to stay away from all the negative blogs that are out there, so it has helped me.”

Part two of the “Teen Mom 2” season 11 reunion airs on Tuesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

You can catch up on old episodes of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” on Philo.

