Briana DeJesus Faces Backlash for Kailyn Lowry Dig

Briana DeJesus is taking another jab at Kailyn Lowry.

On her Instagram Story on June 1, 2022, Lowry posted a snapshot from her calendar. Below the Wednesday, June 1 date, she wrote, “Payday (100k),” and then, at 5 pm: “California (awards).”

She captioned the post with text that read, “Tomorrow will be a good day,” with a laughing emoji. “And I get to see some of my favorite people.”

Despite the fact that DeJesus didn’t call out Kailyn Lowry, her critics flocked to Reddit to slam the “Teen Mom” star for the indirect jab.

Here’s what you need to know:

Critics Flock to Reddit

On Reddit, users were relatively unhappy with DeJesus’ actions. In a thread titled, “Bri’s Instagram story caught my attention…’Payday 100k’ why is everything she says and does so attention-seeking??”, one person wrote, “California (awards) – she’s nominated for the ‘most petty, lopsided booty b**** of the franchise’ award.”

Another added, “Ok but she’s getting reimbursed for her lawyer fees. Where is the profit. This is dumb.”

Another, however, came to DeJesus’ defense, writing, “I mean.. Kail is still on about her chick fil a that was a ‘joke’ about Briana between her and twigs mcstrangenose. Let the girl enjoy it. She’ll f*** it up again cos thats just what reality TV people do but she deserves to rub that shit in.”

And a last user sided with DeJesus by sharing her own experiences: “I know everyone seems to think she shouldn’t celebrate being reimbursed because it’s not actually a profit. However, it’s money she should have never had to spend to begin with. I can relate. I’ve been battling with my oral surgeons office for 5 months for $1100 that I prepaid for a procedure, just to find out that my insurance paid everything. They’ve been giving me the hardest time trying to get my money back. Better believe when I finally get it, I’m celebrating too!!!”

Lowry Sues DeJesus

In July 2021, news surfaced that Lowry had filed a lawsuit against DeJesus after the latter made “untrue” statements “for the purpose of causing Lowry harm.”

The statements were initially made to Celebuzz. “Like Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris that I was told she was trying to hide,” DeJesus told the outlet.

“This was back when Lux’s hair was cut and she was allegedly arrested after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Chris,” DeJesus added.

In a subsequent statement to People, a spokesperson for Lowry wrote, “Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana Dejesus, concerning Kail’s absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed. Kail takes these statements very seriously. ”

In April 2022, the lawsuit was dismissed in favor of DeJesus.

Lowry subsequently issued a statement that read, “While today’s ruling is unfortunate, I have to respect the judge’s decision. With that being said, I stand by my truth and the information spread about me was and still is not true,” Lowry, 30, wrote. “I would like to thank my legal team for fighting for me, and I am looking forward to life after this lawsuit so I can refocus my energy solely on my boys and future business endeavors.”