Briana DeJesus ‘Betrayed’ on ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

Briana DeJesus’ storyline for “The Next Chapter” is more than her “I Won” party against Kailyn Lowry.

The “Teen Mom” star was “betrayed” by her mother, Roxanne DeJesus, while she yearned to have a relationship with her estranged father. Not much information is known about DeJesus’ biological father.

“Briana yearns for a relationship with her estranged father but is disappointed when her mother Roxanne goes behind her back and tries to make amends,” says DeJesus’ bio on MTV’s website. “Briana starts dating an older man and moves out of her mother’s house with her daughters Nova and Stella.”

DeJesus moving out will be the first time she has lived alone since “Teen Mom” fans have known her. The Florida resident has lived with her mother, sister Brittany DeJesus, and daughters since MTV started filming her in 2011.

According to The Ashley, DeJesus’ “older man” is a former “Teen Mom” security guard named Bobby Scott.

The new season of “The Next Chapter” won’t be the first time Roxanne betrayed one of her daughters.

In 2016, the DeJesus trio appeared on “Family Therapy With Dr. Jenn” and Roxanne confessed that Brittany’s father was not her biological father, meaning she and Briana DeJesus were half-sisters, not full sisters.

“Daddy’s not your daddy,” Roxanne confessed to Brittany.

Brittany was shocked to learn the news. “I’m going to throw up all over you in like 2.5 seconds, seriously.… I feel like I’m going to throw the f*** up,” she said.

Roxanne dropped another bomb when talking to Briana. “He’s your daddy, but not hers,” she said. “He’s dead.”

Bar Smith Secretly Goes to Rehab

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the MTV stars won’t get equal airtime. Only the people who have the most interesting things going on in their lives will be featured on the series.

“The Next Chapter” could turn out to be one of the better seasons of “Teen Mom” in recent history, with Ashley Jones’ bio saying her husband, Bar Smith, secretly sought treatment.

“Ashley’s world is turned upside down when Bar checks himself into rehab,” the bio says. “Once he’s back home, Ashley gets accepted to nursing school and moves her family to Nevada.”

In Maci Bookout’s case, the “Teen Mom” star didn’t have a lot going on so she will not be in every episode, per The Ashley.

“Maci adjusts to parenting a teenager and allows Bentley to use social media,” her bio on MTV’s website reads. “With gun violence at schools rising across the United States, she seeks guidance on how to talk to her kids about the issue.”

Surgery, Engagements & More Bios From ‘The Next Chapter’

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are both slated to go under the knife. Lowell had to have a procedure to remove a cyst and Baltierra decided to get a vasectomy after they welcomed their fourth daughter, 1-year-old Rya Rose.

Amber Portwood could have one of the main storylines. She has been working on bettering her relationship with her teenage daughter, Leah, but things came crashing down when she lost custody of her 4-year-old son, James, to her ex-fiance, Andrew Glennon.

Leah Messer’s storyline is slated to revolve around her fiance, Jaylan Mobley, who proposed in August after 1-year of dating. In the final season of “Teen Mom 2,” Messer said she wasn’t interested in having more children or getting married for a third time, but she’s had a change of heart.

“Leah and her boyfriend Jaylan move in together, get engaged and consider having a baby,” her bio says. “Leah attempts to let her guard down with the other cast members, but Briana is still wary.”

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” is slated to debut on September 6, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.