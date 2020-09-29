Teen Mom Star Reveals She Has A New Boyfriend

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has a new boyfriend–Florida tattoo artist Javier Gonzalez, Celeb magazine confirmed. Originally there was some confusion about the new relationship since Briana previously dated Javi Marroquin, who was married to Briana’s co-star Kailyn Lowry for three years. However, Briana has not reconnected with her ex.

“I always strive to be straight up with my fans, so I want to let them know that it is true–I am dating Javi,” she said to Celeb.

“No, it’s not Javi Marroquin before people start going in on me for ‘making up a story’ or trying to cause drama. And, no, sorry to disappoint Chris Lopez’s Dad and Kail, but it’s not Chris Lopez either lol,” she told the publication. “My new man’s name happens to be Javi (Gonzalez) and he is a tattoo artist in Florida.”

The tattoo artist has two children so if things “get serious” Briana is confident he’ll get along with her children: 9-year-old Nova and 3-year-old Stella. “Since it’s new and we’re just starting, we’re obviously still getting to know each other, but things are off to a great start and we’re very, very happy together thus far,” she said.

Briana wasn’t sure if she would film with Javier, but she’d be open to having the cameras record their relationship. “I promise I’ll keep my fans aware of things as they continue to develop and to those of you who have rooted for me since day one, I appreciate you so much and I see all the love you give me online,” the mother-of-two said.

Briana Posted Some Hints About Javier Over The Weekend

The news that Briana is dating a new man might not come as a complete shock to fans. She posted pictures of red roses on her Instagram story and talked about him on Twitter, as noted by The Ashley.

Along with the flowers, Javier included a note for Briana: “You give me tunnel vision. I don’t see nothing else.” Briana added that she was “so in love.”

On Twitter, she seemingly gushed over the tattoo artist. “Never in my entire life have I met someone with the same love language as me until recently and that s**t gives me chills just thinking about it,” she wrote, not identifying who she was talking about.

Briana Isn’t Interested In Dating Chris Lopez

Dating Kailyn’s ex is what landed Briana in her co-star’s bad graces. The Florida native recently flirted with Chris Lopez, who shares two children with Kailyn. However, neither Chris nor Briana are interested in each other.

Chris started the back and forth when he “liked” one of Briana’s photos. “It was one picture, bro. One picture. Are you butthurt about one picture?” Chris said, according to In Touch Weekly. “At the time I was being petty. I can admit it, at the time I was being petty. I was angry. It happens. I’m a human. Y’all like pictures every day. S*** I do too. I just came across a picture I liked.”

Briana accused her co-star of treating her badly. “Chris was the one who liked my IG photo–something he admitted he did that was petty to piss off Kail. And let’s be honest–I don’t f*** with Kail because of how she’s treated me like s*** for so long, so I figured why not have a little fun with it?” she told Celeb in a separate interview. “I don’t want Chris at all though.”

READ NEXT: Teen Mom Briana DeJesus Makes Assault Accusation