Briana DeJesus Reveals Secret Boyfriend

“Teen Mom” star Briana DeJesus revealed she has a new boyfriend, Bobby Scott, on the October 18 episode of “The Next Chapter.”

DeJesus was already dating Scott when she went on a girls’ vacation with her cast mates but kept it a secret from them. She wasn’t ready to reveal they were dating but ultimately confessed to her mom, Roxanne DeJesus, while they were going for a walk.

Roxanne wanted to know if Scott and DeJesus were serious, but scoffed when she discovered that Scott is 15 years older than her daughter. “You’re a baby,” she told her daughter. “What’s up with that?”

Distance is also a factor in their relationship: DeJesus is from Orlando, Florida, and Scott lives in Detroit.

Unlike DeJesus’ past flames, Scott doesn’t mind being a TV. In fact, TV is what brought Scott and DeJesus together. She met him while she was filming “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” But while DeJesus appears in front of the camera, Scott is a behind-the-scenes person.

Roxanne wasn’t sure that things would work out.

“Reality TV is not for everybody, Bri,” Roxanne warned. “He may be cool with it behind the scenes, but once you’re in front of the camera s*** just happens.”

DeJesus said Scott could be “the one” but Roxanne cautioned her daughter to take it slow. “If you want a different outcome you gotta work a little different,” she said.

DeJesus Feels ‘Safe’ With Scott

DeJesus met up with Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, who live near Detroit. They’ve known Scott for years, because he was a bodyguard for the “Teen Mom” stars.

“It is f******* crazy. It’s wild,” Tyler said.

DeJesus said she was the one who made the first move and that she upgraded from cast to crew.

“It’s like the most healthy relationship I’ve ever been in in my whole life. Ever. I don’t know. We communicate. He’s just very patient with me,” she said. “I’ve never had a man that puts me first… he caters to me. He’s a provider. He’s like, I just feel safe.”

The Baltierras agreed with everything DeJesus was saying.

“He is a very, like, standup guy,” Catelynn said.

Tyler asked if DeJesus would ever move from Orlando to Detroit, and she emphatically said “yes.”

“100%,” she told Tyler. “For sure.”

Catelynn joked that DeJesus wouldn’t have to worry about her daughters’ fathers worrying about the move and that Scott would be a “really great stepdaddy.”

“Love and destiny works in crazy f****** ways,” Catelynn said. “I’m excited to see where your future unfolds.”

“Me too,” Tyler added.

DeJesus Was Nervous to Film With Scott

DeJesus said her and Scott’s relationship had been “secret for a while now” but they were ready to go public.

“I don’t want to have another failed relationship on national television,” DeJesus told cameras. “I think I’m more nervous than Bobby is. I don’t know.”

During their first filmed date, Scott said that he didn’t mind the cameras being around them while they were at a restaurant.

“I feel comfortable,” he told her.

DeJesus said she was nervous to open Scott “to this world.”

“I’ve already been in it,” he told DeJesus.

But DeJesus wasn’t convinced.

“No you haven’t,” she told him. “You’ve been on the outside, not the inside. “It’s very different.”

Scott was unphased.

“I give a f*** about who I care about and everybody who I care about is riding with me,” he told her.

Scott was looking forward to meeting Roxanne and DeJesus’ daughters, 11-year-old Nova and 5-year-old Stella.

DeJesus wasn’t ready to move that fast.

“One day,” she said. “For now, no. We’re gonna walk slow. And I feel like when we now it’s time, we’ll just now, I feel.”

“It’s just hard because in my relationship I got really close to his kids and then when we broke up I like also broke up with the kids and it was hard,” she continued. “I don’t want to traumatize the kids.”

Scott wasn’t discouraged by DeJesus’ hesitance.

“I think there’s healthy ways to do it,” he said. “There’s like teaching them the truth about relationships, how they transition. It’ll be good.”

Ultimately, DeJesus agreed.

“I’ve been through a lot of shit but I still have hope,” she said. “I’m excited to see where this goes. Cheers to the next chapter in our relationship.”

Rumors swirled that DeJesus and Scott might have split since this scene was filmed.

DeJesus fired off a tweet where she hinted that she was single again.

“Why do I always focus on one person?” DeJesus tweeted on October 15. “Give them 100 of me way too quickly… wish I had a roaster. I hate being a lover girl.”

“The moment I get any type of ick I am out the door but that can also mean I have abandonment issues lmao,” she said in another message.

There’s some controversy surrounding DeJesus’ relationship with Scott after rumors swirled that people were fired because of DeJesus dating a bodyguard.

“Producers, crew members, and even some of the cast members are pissed,” an insider told The Ashley’s Reality Round Up in July. “Because of Briana and Bobby, so many great people lost their jobs, and those people did nothing wrong. Some of these people have been there since Day 1. It’s really sad and super unprofessional. And now they’re flaunting the relationship like none of that happened.”

According to The Ashley, a whole new security crew was hired because of DeJesus’ relationship. Apparently, MTV “ghosted” the original crew.

“Some of these guys have been with the girls since they were teenagers and they are like family to the cast,” the insider revealed. “They have been there through everything and, because of Bri and Bobby being unprofessional, they were just thrown away. A lot of people [who work on the show] are very sad and upset but there’s not much they can do.”