Briana DeJesus’ Fiance Accused of Being ‘Bizarre’

MTV star Briana DeJesus was joined by her partner, Florida tattoo artist Javi Gonzalez, during part one of the “Teen Mom 2.” While DeJesus was “giddy” while Gonzalez was on stage with her, fans weren’t convinced that the tattoo artist was as pleased to sit next to his girlfriend.

Some viewers on Reddit accused him of acting “bizarre” and having “zero personality.” A picture of them from the reunion was posted to the forum. The popular thread shared on July 31 garnered more than 650 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

“Briana all smitten and doe-eyed on the couch while DJ Khaled looks like he’d rather be anywhere else. Her taste in men is so bizarre,” the original poster said.

One person surmised DeJesus’ sister, Britany, was suspicious of Gonzalez. “The bar is set so low for these girls This guy has a job and a [supposed] relationship with his kids but zero personality. Britney is not 100% sure about him and that is already a red flag,” they wrote.

“Every guy she gets with makes it clear that they find her annoying and they are not into her for her personality,” another added.

Some people defended Gonzolez, saying the “Teen Mom 2” fans were being judgemental. “His face tatts look fine to me honestly,” they said. “I get the vibe that he’s just a private person and he probably talks nonstop and shows emotion when they’re alone and he feels comfortable letting down his tough-guy persona. & he’s an active father to his children. Idk I haven’t seen any red flags with this one.”

Gonzalez Said ‘Teen Mom’ Wasn’t for Him

Gonzalez is much more private when it comes to his private life. He made the confession while appearing on part one of the “Teen Mom 2” reunion.

“I mean I do it for her,” the tattoo artist told hosts Dr. Drew Pinksy and Nessa Diab. “It’s part of her lifestyle. This isn’t really me.”

Gonzalez played coy when Diab asked about the future of their relationship. “I’m taking it day by day,” he said, which led to DeJesus burst into laughter.

Diab was confused. “He’s such a liar, that’s why,” DeJesus said about her giggles.

“That’s my baby, man. I wanna be with her,” Gonzalez ultimately confessed.

Pinsky was surprised to see DeJesus so happy. “I’ve never seen Briana like that… giddy,” he said.

During a rapid-style Q&A with Brittany DeJesus, Gonzalez said he loved “everything” about his partner, especially her smile and laugh. “She’s a phenomenal mom,” he added.

DeJesus Said She ‘Can’t Wait’ to Marry Gonzalez

While some fans might not be impressed with Gonzalez, the “Teen Mom 2” star is looking forward to marrying the tattoo artist.

“I’m so in love and so excited to start a new chapter with Javi,” she told MTV News in May. “He is an incredible man and I can’t want to marry him. The ring is beautiful and I’ve never been this happy!”

Before the engagement announcement, she told E! News they were taking their relationship “very slow.”

“I hope he’s the one. He’s so nice,” she said. “I’ve never met a man this sincere and genuine and that respects me so much.”

DeJesus also confessed that Gonzalez is shy around the MTV cameras. “He didn’t really know how popular the show was until people started finding stuff out about him,” she said. “He kind of got a little scared.”

