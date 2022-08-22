Briana DeJesus Confirms ‘Mature Relationship’ With New Man

Love is in the air for “Teen Mom” star Briana DeJesus. The mother-of-two confirmed she was in a “mature relationship” with a mystery man, but she stopped short of revealing her boyfriend’s identity.

“I’m in a relationship. I’m happy, and I feel like this is my first real, mature relationship,” DeJesus, 28, told Page Six. “I feel like in the past I’ve dated without purpose, and now I’m dating with a purpose.”

DeJesus is slated to appear on “The Next Chapter,” a revamped version of “Teen Mom” that combined remaining cast members from “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2.”

“I’m enjoying my life right now, and there’s a lot to come,” she told Page Six.

A Look at DeJesus’ Dating History

DeJesus first hinted there was someone special in her life when she shared a picture on Instagram in July of her hand caressing the back of a man’s head. She captioned the black-and-white snap “My baby.”

The Florida resident’s love affairs have played out on MTV since she joined “Teen Mom.”

She first dated Devoin Austin, the father of her eldest daughter, 9-year-old Nova.

She then moved on with DJ Luis Hernandez, the father of her youngest daughter, 5-year-old Stella.

The pregnancy landed her a role on “Teen Mom 2.”

DeJesus briefly (and infamously) dated Javi Marroquin, the ex-husband of Kailyn Lowry, for a few months in 2017. But the feud that relationship caused with Lowry long outlasted the romance she had with Marroquin.

Her most recent relationship, with tattoo artist Javi Gonzalez, fizzled after a year of dating. “Had a great year with him but rn I have other plans,” DeJesus wrote via Instagram in August 2021. “Maybe in the future we will meet again.”

DeJesus Is Excited About the New Show

DeJesus said combining “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG” was the right move by MTV.

“I feel like I was super excited to come together as one unit because technically that’s what we are anyway,” she told Too Fab. “Being able to be on one show Is great, we all got to come together for our trip, which was awesome to have everybody there.”

“It was kind of separated a little bit [before] which was kinda weird when we were both on the same franchise,” she continued. “I think it’s great, we all have a good chat, it’s good vibes. Finally good vibes.”

“The Next Chapter” also brings the return of Jenelle Evans, who was fired from “Teen Mom” in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget.

This time around, she’ll be appearing on MTV solo.

“She really just came back for my story. She wasn’t there for the other girls. It was good to have her back,” DeJesus told Too Fab. “I think you guys will get to see Jenelle’s growth a little bit. It’s cool. You get to see a good side of Jenelle. She’ll be by herself and it’s good vibes. Very positive.”

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” is slated to air Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.