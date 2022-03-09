PHOTO: Briana DeJesus’ Bruised Mouth Spark Concern

Kailyn Lowry filed a lawsuit against Briana DeJesus for defamation of character on the season 11 premiere of “Teen Mom 2,” but some fans couldn’t help but noticed the size of DeJesus’ lips when she was discussing the legal matter.

Chatter about DeJesus’ face went down on the “Teen Mom” subreddit, where users discussed the episode in real-time. The thread amassed more than 300 comments, and a handful of them were focused on DeJesus’ mouth.

Some people suspected the apparent bruises and size of DeJesus’ lips were her own doing. “Brianna’s swollen lips look AWFUL. These girls have to stop with the fillers,” one person wrote.

“Is it filler that made Briana’s lips look like that? Those marks or whatever they are?” another person asked.

Others wondered if the change in DeJesus’ face could be related to her lupus diagnosis. The “Teen Mom 2” star revealed she was suffering from the autoimmune disease — which is when a person’s immune system attacks its own tissues and organs, causing inflammation, per the Mayo Clinic — in September 2021.

“Is it filler or steroids? Her face looks more like moon face to me. Didn’t she say she found out she had lupus?” they said.

DeJesus Is Taking Medications to Help With Her Lupus

DeJesus — the mother of 10-year-old Nova, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin, and 4-year-old Stella, whom she welcomed with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez — said she was disheartened about the diagnosis.

“In just a few quick months, my body has changed so much (health wise),” she wrote on Instagram, per In Touch Weekly. “I’ve been in such denial but I am not the same anymore. This sucks [sad face emoticon].”

DeJesus shared she was taking medications like prednisone and hydroxychloroquine for her illness.

“Prednisone is no joke,” DeJesus told one of her fans, per In Touch Weekly. “I was on it at the beginning when doctors didn’t know what was wrong with me and I ate all day long. I am iffy about taking it again.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, prednisone can cause side effects like fluid retention, high blood pressure, mood swings, upset stomach and weight gain. Mayo Clinic added there could be “fat deposits in your abdomen, your face and the back of your neck.”

DeJesus Accused Lowry of Being a ‘Karen’

On the season 11 premiere of “Teen Mom 2,” DeJesus said she was surprised when she was being sued and that it was Lowry behind the lawsuit. During that clip is when fans noticed DeJesus’ face appeared different.

“I got summoned and I look at who’s trying to summon me and I laughed,” DeJesus said while sitting in her car. “I guess you would call that white privilege, I don’t know. I guess I would call her a Karen because that’s what she is.”

“I’m f****** annoyed at this point, but whatever, someone needs a storyline so I guess we’re just gonna take it as it comes,” she added.”I feel like now I’m like a rich bitch getting sued. This s*** is hilarious.”

DeJesus argued she and Lowry could have worked things out privately instead of taking their issues to court.

Lowry sued DeJesus in June 2021 after DeJesus claimed Lowry was “cut” from an episode of “Teen Mom 2” because she didn’t want to talk about her domestic issues with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. Lowry was arrested in September 2020 after she was accused of “punching” Lopez, as first reported by The Sun, but the charges were dropped against Lowry and the incident has been expunged from her record, Lowry’s rep told Heavy.