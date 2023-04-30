Briana DeJesus Celebrates Daughter’s Big Accomplishment

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Briana DeJesus is cheering her daughter on from the sidelines. The MTV star recently attended her 11-year-old daughter Nova’s school talent show and was vocal about her support for her daughter. Briana’s sister Brittany shared a video and photo from the night on her own Instagram story, and showed that the DeJesus family was not shy.

“Cause one thing about us we gonna hype up these kids no matter what,” Brittany captioned a video of Nova claiming third place in the show, while a crowd of family and friends including Briana, Brittany, their mother Roxanne DeJesus, Brittany’s fiancé Steven, Briana’s friend Shae Kogut, and Nova’s father (and Briana’s ex) Devoin Austin.

While Brittany tagged Devoin in her story, it is unclear if he was in attendance as he did not join in the group photo she shared in the next slide where she teased Briana (who wore open-toed shoes) when she wrote “Free feet pics 🤪” under her sister’s exposed toes.

Briana DeJesus’s Daughter Nova Danced

Briana’s daughter Nova’s talent show act featured the MTV cast member’s daughter dancing and in a video shared by the Instagram account Teen Mom Fanz, her family’s vocal support carried through her performance in addition to their cheers during the award ceremony. Fans also took to the comment section of this video to congratulate Nova.

“GET IT NOVAAAAAA ❤️” one user wrote.

“She’s the best of Bri and Devoin ❤️ she has been beautiful since birth” a second fan commented.

“She actually looks like Bri here! She’s always been Devoin’s twin, but she looks like the perfect mix of them here. #congratulations” another fan added.

While Briana supported her daughter at the show, there is no trace of her attendance on her personal Instagram profile as Briana has wiped her profile clean, deleting all photos and unfollowing all users that she followed on her account. While this is a new development, it is not completely out of the ordinary behavior for Briana, who has cleared her Instagram profile before. Briana has not commented on this current Instagram “reset”, however when she deleted her posts in March 2022, she cited the need for some time off, writing, “I’m gonna take a little break from social media because there’s so much going on.”

In addition to Nova, Briana has one younger daughter, 5-year-old Stella with father Luis Hernandez, however Briana’s ex Devoin has taken on a fatherly role for Stella in addition to Nova.

Briana DeJesus Sparks Dating Rumors After Posting Photos With New Man Johnny

One person that was not in attendance at Nova’s talent show was Briana’s alleged new boyfriend, Johnny. The two sparked dating rumors from “Teen Mom” fans when they began posting stories of each other on Instagram on Sunday, April 16, each one including hearts in their respective stories.

Prior to these rumors, Briana was romantically linked to Bobby Scott, a former “Teen Mom” security guard, in August 2022. The two did not last long, as Briana confirmed she ended things on the show due to the pair’s long-distance relationship between Briana’s home in Florida and Bobby’s in Detroit.

