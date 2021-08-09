‘Teen Mom’ Slammed for Paying Daughter to Do Chores

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus deleted a tweet about paying her 9-year-old daughter to do chores. The Florida resident claimed she was “bamboozled” into giving Nova $30 to load the dishwasher.

Though the message has been removed, it was preserved after fans on Reddit posted a screenshot to the “Teen Mom” forum.

“Came home for work and asked Nova to load the dishwasher. She asked for. 30 bucks. We both agreed since it’s her first time doing so I’ll her 30 but after today it’s 10 bucks each time,” DeJesus, 27, tweeted on August 7. “How I got bamboozled into paying her to do something.”

The tweet sparked a popular discussion on the thread, amassing more than 300 comments and upvotes. While some people wrote that DeJesus was overpaying her daughter, others didn’t see the problem. The conversation also inspired some fans to talk about what they were paid — or not paid — for doing chores when they were younger.

“When I was a kid my parents said they wouldn’t give us money for chores but they would give us $2 for every (chapter) book we read,” one of the most popular comments said.

“Yo briana you looking to adopt an adult?” another person joked. “I’ll do your dishes for $20 and I’ll unload that shit for an extra $5”

“It’s also crazy cause she offered to pay her $30 the first time then $10 every time after,” a third commenter argued. “That’s….not how jobs work. You generally make more money with experience and as time goes on in the job than when you first start out.”

DeJesus Has Been Fighting With Nova’s Father

While Nova’s father Devoin Austin is a consistent presence in his daughter’s life, DeJesus is displeased with how much money he contributes. She argued that he is in a better place financially now and should step up.

“But now that you’re able to do it, you should do it because the last time you helped financially, as far as a bill, was a while ago — was a few months ago,” she said at the “Teen Mom 2” reunion.

Austin asked for DeJesus to agree on a set amount for him to pay each month, but she avoided it. Instead, she accused her ex of becoming defensive when the topic of money arises.

DeJesus Said the Financial Burden Has Always Been on Her

While they were in the middle of arguing at the “Teen Mom 2″ reunion, Austin called DeJesus out for wearing designer clothing and then asking him for more money.

“The thing is, I can buy these shoes cause guess what? My f***ing kids bills and f***ing paid in advance ahead of time,” DeJesus said. “I’m never late on my bills.”

“You don’t do what you need to do as a father. You do the bare minimum,” the mother-of-two claimed. “You’re not a real man!”

Earlier in their segment, DeJesus became emotional when talking about Austin’s relationship with her 3-year-old daughter Stella. While Stella’s father Luis Hernandez hasn’t been active in her life, Austin makes sure to spend time with his daughter’s half-sister and make her feel included.

