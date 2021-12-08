Briana DeJesus Breaks Silence on Chris Lopez Hookup Rumors

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus broke her silence when it came to rumors that she had an intimate relationship with Chris Lopez, the ex-boyfriend of her co-star, Kailyn Lowry.

DeJesus and Lowry had been involved in a feud that goes back to 2017 when DeJesus briefly dated Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Though DeJesus and Marroquin only dated for a few months, the animosity between the MTV personalities continues to this day.

After Lopez backed DeJesus in a defamation lawsuit filed against her by Lowry, the mother-of-four claimed Lopez and DeJesus “f*****” while they were in Miami in April 2021.

Lopez hasn’t directly responded to the rumors, but DeJesus denied them in various social media posts.

“I see a lot of bs online. Stop trying to change the narrative and point the finger now that your true colors are coming out,” DeJesus wrote in a since-deleted tweet, which was captured by Teen Mom Fanz. “Stop worrying about other ppl and what they got going on. Focus on urself honey bun.”

“And to answer everyone’s question, no I did not do anything of that sort,” she added. “but don’t tempt me tho.”

Lopez and Lowry have two children together: 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed. Lowry also has a son with her ex-husband, 7-year-old Lincoln. Lowry’s oldest son, 12-year-old Isaac, is from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

Lopez announced in November 2021 that he welcomed a third son, with a partner whose identity remains private.

DeJesus Said People Made ‘Crazy Assumptions’

While it was Lowry who sparked the rumors about Lopez and DeJesus hooking up, the Florida native wondered why fans were making “crazy assumptions.”

“If you think that Chris and Briana staying the night without sleeping together your [sic] out of your dam mind,” a special media user wrote under a post from Teen Mom Fanz.

DeJesus was not pleased with the speculation.

“Where do y’all even get these crazy assumptions from?” she wrote in the comments section. “Who said we were even alone together. It was a group of us, hanging out. Y’all buggin.”

DeJesus then seemed to threaten Lowry.

“…Something is coming her way in a few days so hopefully that’ll keep her busy instead of worrying about her ex and his dick and my vagina,” DeJesus wrote on Teen Mom Fanz’ page.

Fans Accused Lowry of Trying to ‘Ruin’ Lopez’s Relationship With His New Partner

Two things happened before Lowry claimed that Lopez and DeJesus “f*****” in April 2021: He welcomed his third son and Lopez sided with DeJesus in the defamation lawsuit.

Some fans on Reddit speculated Lowry started the rumor to interfere with Lopez’s new relationship.

“Them sleeping together in April would mean Chris was also sleeping with his current BM at the same time,” an original poster wrote on Reddit. “I think this was concocted by Kail to get more attention from Chris and hope that it is enough to ruin his current happiness. She refuses to let anyone, including herself, be happy.”

The original poster wasn’t alone in their belief. The thread garnered more than 400 upvotes and over 150 comments from the subreddit’s 100,000 subscribers.

