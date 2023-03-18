Briana DeJesus Shares ‘Dangerous’ Moment From Family Vacation

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Briana DeJesus faced her fears as she recounted a frightening experience from her family vacation. Briana, along with her mother Roxanne, sister Brittany, and two daughters Nova (11 years old) and Stella (5 years old), recently went on a Disney cruise, and Briana shared a slideshow of photos from their trip to her Instagram page on Friday, March 17, including even more photos in her Instagram story.

It seems, however, that the vacation included some ups and downs, as one of Briana’s story posts showed the group at Dunn’s River Falls in Jamaica with the caption, “Scariest thing we ever did”.

Briana DeJesus Had a Panic Attack on Vacation

Briana turned off the ability to comment on her Instagram post recapping the cruise, however prior to turning this off she did respond to one fan comment about their trip to Dunn’s River Falls, writing, “Girl, I also did it as a kid and wanted the girls to experience it but I [did not] remember it being dangerous and scary 🤣 I cried the whole way up lmao.”

DeJesus also tweeted about the experience, praising her youngest daughter Stella for handling the hike up the falls like a champ. “Stella is not afraid of anything. We climbed the dunns river falls in Jamaica and while nova and I are having a panic attack, shes climbing with joy 😂 😂 😂”.

Luckily, the rest of the trip was smooth sailing according to DeJesus, who wrote on Instagram that in addition to climbing Dunn’s River Falls in Jamaica, she and her family “went to Mexico and swam with Dolphins… Grand Cayman Island and snorkeled with Stingrays. We also went to The Bahamas and relaxed at Castaway Beach.” Her photo slideshow on Instagram also showed Nova and Stella smiling at the camera with Disney characters including Mickey Mouse, Stitch, and Princess Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog”, as well as holding parrots of all different colors while off the ship at one of their excursions.

Dunn’s River Falls Was Featured in a James Bond Movie

Dunn’s River Falls’s website boasts plenty of fun things to do at the site, including the 960-foot climb to the top of the falls that the DeJesus family conquered on vacation. The site also notes that the falls were once a filming location for a James Bond movie, “Dr. No”. “Dr. No” began filming in Jamaica in 1962, according to the official James Bond Instagram page. The film contained an iconic scene of actress Ursula Andress (in character as Honey Ryder) walking out of the water and meeting Bond (then played by Sean Connery) for the first time, which was filmed at Dunn’s River beach, nearby the falls.

The two characters first met by singing the song “Underneath the Mango Tree” together, and in an official clip of the scene on the James Bond YouTube channel, it was revealed that the two actors argued over who had the record player while learning the song.

“He didn’t need the practice because he sings much better than I do,” Andress said. “I can’t carry a tune.”

