Briana DeJesus’ Child Receives Breathing Treatment Amid Pandemic

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus’ daughter Stella received a breathing treatment amid the coronavirus pandemic. Briana didn’t provide much information about Stella’s ailment, but just posted a photo of the 3-year-old on her Instagram stories with a caption that said, “My baby.” Briana didn’t post more updates about Stella and continued to share promoted content on social media.

Stella appeared to have gotten nebulizer therapy, which changes medication from a liquid into a mist so it can be inhaled into the lungs, as noted by Web Md. It’s often used to fight inflammation or open airways. Briana, however, didn’t say why Stella was getting the treatment. It was also unclear if Stella was being treated at home, the doctor’s office, or in a hospital.

Reddit users were worried about Stella, with one thread asking for “prayers of healing.” The person added: “I hope she is OK.”

Some People Criticized Briana for Sharing a Photo of Stella’s Treatment

Some people offered their best wishes for Stella, but others took the opportunity to slam Briana. They accused her of using her sick daughter for attention.

“I went through this with my kid and him going into respiratory distress in my arms twice,” one of the most popular comments read. “Never once did I post photos of him like this on social media or do the ever popular hospital check-in with a vague request for ‘Prayers please.'”

A second person accused Briana of wanting to pique her followers’ curiosity. “It’s a nebulizer treatment. Any child with asthma does it. And while I can’t be sure why sweet Stella had to do it… Why is it being blasted on social media???” they wrote. “Hope she’s okay, too. BUT….Bri is doing this for clicks and likes, mostly attention.”

A third person said they were “annoyed” by Briana’s post. “I was a pediatric nurse years ago and parents like this always annoyed me,” they wrote. “Shoving a camera in their child’s face during treatments or procedures.”

Stella Was Born With 3 Holes in Her Heart

When Stella was first born she has three holes in her heart.

“The results were not good and I’m really scared for her,” she said on Teen Mom 2, as noted by In Touch Weekly. “She has three holes in her heart… The holes don’t grow, they stay the size they are. They’re kind of small. People live their lives with holes in their hearts and they’re fine. She just wants to keep an eye on it.”

By the time Stella reached her first birthday, Briana shared that the heart murmurs were gone. “My poor baby got her shots and I feel so sad for her ):” she tweeted in August 2018. “But good news is that Stella no longer has heart murmurs and all the holes are closed!!”

Stella is the daughter Briana shares with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez. According to Briana, he hasn’t helped her with Stella financially and the toddler once said she wanted her sister’s father, Devoin Austin, to be her dad.

Teen Mom 2 finished airing, but Teen Mom OG is slated to return to MTV on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

