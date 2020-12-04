What Teen Mom Star Briana Said In Deleted Tweets About Ex-Boyfriend

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus quickly deleted tweets after sounding off about her ex-boyfriend, Devoin Austin. The two have been fighting about how to help parent their daughter, Nova Star. Briana wants Devoin to help out more financially, but she doesn’t want to take him to court to pay child support because she doesn’t want Devoin to get more time with their daughter.

The situation has become a discussion point among fans, with Briana taking to Twitter to explain herself, only to delete the messages shortly after. Luckily for inquiring fans, screenshots of the messages were taken by fansite Teen Mom Talk.

In the posts, she talks about not wanting to share custody of her girls with their fathers. (Briana also has a daughter, Stella, with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.)

“I just feel like why do I have to go to court to get help. It should be general principle,” she wrote, as noted by Teen Mom Talk. “Also I know the damage [child support] can do if not paid and I don’t ever want to get blamed for that. So, no, I don’t think I’ll ever put their fathers on [child support]. I honestly don’t mind doing a lot of work myself. I enjoy my kids. I just have my mom moments and break down but we will be ok.”

Briana Said She’s Not Going To Talk About The Issue Anymore

The past week Briana and Devoin have been going back and forth taking jabs at each other on social media, but the mother-of-two said she’s ready to give the discussion a rest moving forward.

Briana denied keeping her daughters away from their fathers. “It’s not that I’m keeping anyone away. I’m putting my foot down because I give an inch and they want a whole foot. Set days have been established and that’s all that matters. Hopefully, later down the line things will be different,” she wrote. “I’ll continue making decisions for a child until she can make her own.”

She had to change her phone number after Devoin posted their text exchanges and didn’t blur out her number. “I think blasting my whole phone number was extremely childish but hey now I have a new phone number and nobody knows about it and I feel good about it,” she wrote.

Devoin Backed Out of Paying Briana $250 Per Month For Nova

“I get put in a really f****d up situation.” 💔 With everything going on, @xobrianadej feels like she’s been pulling all of the weight with Nova on tomorrow night’s #TeenMom2. pic.twitter.com/erQcn4L5wN — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 30, 2020

Earlier in the season, Briana called a meeting with Devoin and Luis to talk about finances. She has paid a majority of the expenses for her girls and she wanted their fathers to help out. She asked them to both pay her $250 per month for each girl and they both agreed to it.

When the coronavirus pandemic first hit, Luis was the only one with a job and Devoin backed out of the agreement because he didn’t have enough money to pay her. He defended himself, saying Briana made more money than him.

When an argument ensued, Devoin blasted Briana, saying she had enough money to pay for her public plastic surgery procedures. Briana, however, defended herself, saying she got the work done for “free.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

