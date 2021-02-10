Briana DeJesus Says Daughter Nova Was Heartbroken

Teen Mom 2 alum Briana DeJesus claimed her 9-year-old daughter Nova came home in tears after Devoin Austin failed to pick her up from gymnastics on time. Briana had a missed call from the gym asking about her whereabouts, but Devoin claimed he was only “a little” late to get his daughter. Briana leaked their texts online and shared Celebuzz’s story about the incident on her Instagram story and main account.

According to Briana, Nova was so overwhelmed because she was afraid her parents forgot about her. “Your f***ing daughter walked into the house f***ing sad and upset. She thought she wasn’t getting picked up! The gym called me at 9 p.m.,” she said in texts that were leaked on February 2, and captured by the blog Teen Mom Talk. “So you weren’t just a little late. U were a whole lot late.”

“I can’t even believe you forgot about her,” she continued. “You were probably getting high.”

Briana said she doesn’t want anymore help from Devoin. “I give you a little bit of responsibility and u let me down every single time,” she said in her text to her ex. “Ur daughter is here crying and I don’t even know what to say to her… How dare u forget her.”

“You are showing her ur true colors, I don’t even have to express my feelings to her,” Briana continued. “She’s gaining her own. Also, I won’t ever ask u again to pick her up or drop her off. U can forget that! Never in my life have I ever been late to the point that she’s the last one in the f***ing gym. The coach was gonna drive her home! F*** you.”

Devoin Claimed Briana Can’t Be Angry With Him ‘All the Time’

Devoin didn’t make much of a case for himself after Briana unleashed her tirade against him, but he did try to tell her that Nova still wanted him to pick her up and spend some time together.

“She just said she wants to spend the night and wants to get picked up by me Friday,” he said. “You can’t be mad for her all the time Briana.”

“Not trying to argue. Not saying I’m right,” Devoin continued. “But don’t say she hates me or anything. If you don’t want me to get that’s fine, you been expressed that.”

Nova Was Worried About Hurting Devoin’s Feelings

Briana said she asked Nova if she really wanted to see her father, but the Florida resident told her ex that Nova was just worried bout Devoin’s feelings. That seemed to upset Briana even more.

“Crazy world bro, I asked her if u said that and her response was, ‘Because I don’t wanna hurt my dad’s feelings.’ She’s 9 Devoin. She shouldn’t have to worry about hurting ur feelings or thinking that way,” Briana wrote. Do better bro. U stay f***ing up and wonder why I am the way I am with u.”

Briana and Nova have struggled to maintain a cordial relationship over the years. An unearthed video from Teen Mom 3 showed Briana trying to tell Devoin to stay out of Nova’s life. She was just a baby at the time. When Devoin tried to defend himself, saying having a father is important for a young child, Briana’s mother Roxanne became upset and ultimately kicked Devoin out of their house. She also threw a planter at him after she heard Devoin call her a “b***” behind closed doors.

