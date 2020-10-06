What Briana DeJesus Admitted to Fans After Baby Daddy Post

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus posted a bizarre message on Instagram after calling Javier Gonzalez, her new boyfriend, her future baby daddy. The mother-of-two shared a meme where she said she was like a child, teenager and old woman rolled into one.

“My personality is basically a mix between a needy 5-year-old child who can’t control her emotions, a teenage rebel who makes poor life decisions and an 80-year-old woman who’s tired and needs a nap,” the message read.

Earlier, she shared a photo of Javier and referred to him as her future baby daddy. Briana hasn’t revealed if she’s pregnant or that just means she would like to have children with the tattoo artist one day.

For now, it appears she’s smitten with Javier. She wrote on Twitter that she had never experienced a love like this before. “I can’t believe I used to beg and fight for someone’s attention and now I get everything I ever fought about on a silver platter. Life is wild and I should’ve known God had better things in store for me,” she tweeted.

“I use to bawl my eyes out and I think that’s why I appreciate where I am right now so much cause I don’t feel sad anymore,” she continued. “I feel so happy. I feel like I am at home.”

Javier Might Appear on ‘Teen Mom 2’

Briana is currently filming for the new season of Teen Mom 2 and there’s a chance that her boyfriend will appear on screen with her.

“I’m always open with my fans–and this season should be proving that more than ever–so if we continue to progress and he wants to be on the show since he’s in my life of course I’d welcome him to film with me,” she told Celeb. “We just started dating and things are going really well.”

Javier has two children of his own and Briana is confident he would be a good father figure for her two daughters: 9-year-old Nova and 3-year-old Stella. “If things get serious, I know he’ll be amazing with my kids as well if it got to that point,” she said. “Since it’s new and we’re just starting, we’re obviously still getting to know each other–but things are off to a great start and we’re very, very happy together thus far.”

Briana Threatened To Quit ‘Teen Mom 2’

Briana threatened to quit Teen Mom 2.

“Lol f*** MTV lol they love to choose and pick what matters and what doesn’t matter lol I don’t get paid enough to be treated like shit compared to these other self-centered bitches! I’m ok with not filming,” she wrote on September 29, as noted by Teen Mom Tea.

“I am the easiest person to work with,” she continued. “I give MTV my all and I’m very transparent with a lot of things. I hate when they dangle s*** in my face or give me ultimatums. Y’all can suck my d*** and find another mom to boss around. I got my house and that’s all I needed! Bye now!”

It seems she has since worked things out with the networking, posting a photo of red roses that were sent from MTV and the “TM Team.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

