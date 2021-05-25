Kail Lowry Mocked Over Reaction to Briana DeJesus’ Update

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry was accused of lurking on Briana DeJesus’ social media pages after she congratulated the Florida resident on her engagement to boyfriend Javi Gonzolez via TikTok on May 24. Briana and Kailyn have a longstanding feud, which began when Briana dated Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

While Briana and Javi Marroquin only dated a few months, Briana’s dispute with Kailyn outlasted her relationship. In fact, the quarrel didn’t seem to come to an end until Kailyn wished Briana well after her happy announcement.

“This popped up on my [for you] page. Omg congrats!” Kailyn wrote on TikTok, as captured by “Teen Mom” fan page Wadamelen. Three hours later, Briana responded by saying “thank you.”

While some of Briana’s fans were happy to see that Kailyn was playing nice with her former foe, not everyone was convinced that Kail’s congratulations were genuine.

“Fak3 a$$ 🥬. Let’s not forget all the rac1st things she said about the DeJesus women,” Wadamelen wrote as the caption for the post. “Girl you just got caught lurking and liking old pics of Briana’s a couple of weeks ago. Sit down 🤡.”

Fans Suspected Kailyn Wasn’t Being Sincere

A number of commenters in the response section of Wadamelen’s page were suspicious of Kailyn’s authenticity. “This what you do when you accidentally like something…” one wrote.

“It just ‘popped up’ girl it’s been all over the fan pages you stalk all day today lmao,” another added. “U called them trash, ghetto, hood, thugs… even had Javi calling them trash by the end of their relationship… I can’t.”

Briana is the mother of two daughters: 9-year-old Nova, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin and 3-year-old Stella with ex Luis Hernandez.

Briana Is Apprehensive For Javi to Appear on ‘Teen Mom 2’

Days after announcing she and Javi Gonzolez were engaged, Briana might be introducing her boyfriend to viewers on “Teen Mom 2.” In a preview for the May 25 episode, Briana confessed she was nervous for MTV to film their relationship. She talked about having the cameras follow her around for nearly 10 years — and that she’s comfortable with it — but her ex-boyfriend John Rodriguez never seemed to loosen up.

Javi 2.0 is a tattoo artist that has done some work on Briana’s arm. When getting ready to film the first time, Briana invited “Teen Mom 2” to film one of their tattoo sessions.

“I’m definitely treading super lightly. As far as filming with him, it’s a struggle for me,” Briana admitted. “It’s a struggle for me to introduce him to my world.”

Briana previously hinted she was interested in marrying the new Javi. “I’m navigating and I’m trying and I hope he’s the one,” she told E! News. “He’s so nice. I’ve never met a man this sincere and genuine and that respects me so much.”

Devoin has a new woman in his life and he was curious why MTV didn’t ask if she wanted to film for the show.

“I Wonder why they never wanna talk about my boo(which I live with and has been the same throughout ALLLL these seasons,” he wrote under Teen Mom’s post about the upcoming episode.

