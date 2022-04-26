Briana DeJesus Hints at Future of Filming with ‘Teen Mom’ Franchise

“Teen Mom” star Briana DeJesus has hinted whether she’s still part of the MTV franchise just days after costar Kailyn Lowry announced she is going to quit the series.

On Friday, April 22, 2022, Lowry opened up on the podcast, “Barely Famous,” about her future with “Teen Mom.” She shared, “You know the ratings are really dropping for us. I feel like there does come a time where it’s run its course, and I think that goes for every reality show.”

Then, on April 25, 2022, Briana DeJesus posted a photo of “Teen Mom 2” video equipment to her Instagram Stories, suggesting that she is busy filming the next season of the show, according to The Sun.

DeJesus addeed a number of eye emojis to the photo and used the hashtag #teenmom.

Lowry and DeJesus’ Legal Battle

Lowry and DeJesus have been embroiled in a nasty legal battle for months, and in late April 2022, a judge dismissed the defamation lawsuit in favor of DeJesus.

On April 18, 2022, Lowry reacted to the ruling with a statement on her Instagram Story. She wrote, “While today’s ruling is unfortunate, I have to respect the judge’s decision. With that being said, I stand by my truth and the information spread about me was and still is not true. I would like to thank my legal team for fighting for me, and I am looking forward to life after this lawsuit so I can refocus my energy solely on my boys and future business endeavors.”

The statement was obtained by users and posted on Reddit.

In a statement to Celebuzz, DeJesus later said, “I won.” And in an Instagram Story that is no longer active, according to Us Weekly, the “Teen Mom” star seemingly targeted Lowry by writing, “Alexa play ‘b**** better have my money’!”

Briana DeJesus Threatened to Sue Kailyn Lowry for over $120,000

Although DeJesus has won the case, the “Teen Mom” star isn’t finished with the legal drama.

On Instagram on April 22, 2022, DeJesus wrote, “Kail went after me (legally) and now I’m going after her (legally) #LinkinBio for FULL LETTER from MY LAWYER.”

The letter is no longer linked in DeJesus’ bio, but Celebuzz obtained a copy of the letter from DeJesus’ lawyer to Lowry’s attorney, in which he said that DeJesus wants to be reimbursed for her legal fees.

“Pursuant to Florida’s anti-SLAPP statute, the court is required to award Ms. [Briana] Soto her attorney’s fees and costs. I am writing to see if we can come to an agreement on payment of fees before we proceed to filing our motion,” the letter read, according to Celebuzz.

DeJesus’ lawyer continued, per Celebuzz, “Ms. Lowry may be tempted to appeal the court’s decision; needless to say, we do not believe that such an appeal will ultimately be successful. Worse for Ms. Lowry, when she ultimately fails to overturn the Court’s decision, she will be on the hook for a much more substantial fee award, as any fees Ms. Soto incurs in connection with an appeal in this matter will be taxable against Ms. Lowry.”